Governor Holcomb optimistic about Indiana's future despite COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is not letting the pandemic cloud his optimism about the present and the future. He made that clear as he delivered his State of the State address Tuesday night.

Governor Holcomb painted an optimistic picture, talking up balanced budgets, debt reduction, record revenue and reserves, GDP growth, personal income growth, steel production, a growing population, investment in education, workforce development, and roads, low unemployment, more prosperity, and a better quality of life.

"Even as we're contending with the challenges of a global pandemic, we're simultaneously strengthening our economy, reskilling our workforce, building out our infrastructure, and enhancing our quality of life," Gov. Holcomb said.

"And now, because we’re ready and able, we're revitalizing and connecting our communities across the state like never before."

Holcomb said at one point Tuesday night during the State of the State address. "I could go on and on, so I will."

He added that the South Shore rail project will lead to explosive economic growth.

"When the South Shore double-track and West Lake Corridor projects are completed, they won’t just reduce travel times, they'll fuel an explosion of new investment and opportunity in Northwest Indiana," Gov. Holcomb said.

If one word could characterize the 30-minute speech it would be “optimism.”

"Winston Churchill once said, 'a pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.' You can color me an optimist," Gov. Holcomb said.

He saved COVID for the end and pleaded with Indiana residents to get vaccinated.

"We know that people who are getting vaccinated and boosted overwhelmingly stay out of the hospital, stay out of the ICU, and don’t die," Gov. Holcomb said.

"If you haven't been vaccinated, I encourage, I plead, I beg of you to speak to your doctor and do so. I say this even if you have disagreed with every position I've taken, because I want us both to be around to continue to have those disagreements," Gov. Holcomb said.

Holcomb thanked the 3.5 million Indiana residents who have been vaccinated to applause from lawmakers.