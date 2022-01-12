ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles vs. Bucs: Tampa activates 3 key players for wild card matchup

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKjrq_0djhoMj400

With the NFC wild-card matchups set and both teams beginning preparation, the Buccaneers just activated three key players, including bruising running back Leonard Fournette.

Tampa Bay designated inside linebacker Lavonte David and running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve.

Bernard has been on I.R. since December 14, while David and Fournette were added to the list on December 23. All three have missed at least the minimum of three games necessary before being eligible to return from injured reserve.

Bernard logged eight carries for 58 yards and 23 catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. David had 97 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four quarterback hits, three passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery before exiting a Week 15 loss to the Saints.

Fournette played in the first 14 games and led the team with 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries. A much-improved pass catcher, Fournette also logged 69 receptions for 454 yards and two more scores.

The three-week window started for those players, but the expectation is that they’ll start on Sunday against Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Buccaneers#Bucs#Wild Card#American Football#Nfc#I R
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Prediction For Cowboys vs. 49ers

Following the first Week 18 in NFL history this past weekend, the league has its full slate of matchups set for this year’s postseason. One of the most intriguing upcoming contests pits the NFC’s No. 3-seed Dallas Cowboys against the No. 6-seed San Francisco 49ers. With both teams rolling to close out their 2021 seasons, this matchup between two of the hottest teams in the league should provide an exciting spectacle.
NFL
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To The Buccaneers’ Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made a decision on veteran corner Richard Sherman. The Buccaneers placed Sherman on the injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The announcement from the team ends his season before it ever really got started in the first place. Sherman played just 29 snaps...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy