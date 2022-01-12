73 Dogs,11 Cats, and 3 Deceased Puppies Seized from North Texas Property

Rottweilers. American Staffordshire Terriers. Loving, loyal, ideal family pets. Yet they are sometimes misunderstood, assumed to have traits that a good representative of their breed would not possess. So why is a story about the smallest of all AKC-registered breeds talking about the big guys? Because Chihuahuas have also been subjected to a few undeserved misconceptions. “These are not frail, yappy, ‘ankle biters’ who only like to sit on your lap,” says Kyle Potts. As president of the Chihuahua Club of America, she’s been around enough of these little charmers to know. But even those new to the breed should be able to quickly assess for themselves that the Chihuahua is a stable, friendly, and healthy dog who isn’t afraid of an agility tunnel or going along on the family camping trip.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO