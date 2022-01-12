ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt County, TX

73 Dogs,11 Cats, and 3 Deceased Puppies Seized from North Texas Property

By jpinthemorning
98.7 Jack FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story out of North Texas makes me mad and if you are a pet lover it should make you mad as well! As reported by cbslocal.com, The SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant on Jan. 9 at a property in Hunt...

thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
WLOS.com

32 animals in neglectful conditions rescued from Humphreys County property

MCEWEN, Tenn. (WZTV) — 32 animals left in neglectful conditions were rescued from a property in Humphreys County on Wednesday. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) helped the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office remove 27 dogs, two cats, one parrot, one rabbit, and one hamster from the property in Warner Branch, an unincorporated area of McEwen about 50 miles west of Nashville.
ANIMALS
eparisextra.com

REGIONAL: Texas SPCA seizes more than 80 animals from Hunt County property

The animals included 73 dogs, 11 cats, and three deceased puppies, which were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. On Sunday, the SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a property in Hunt County, Texas, before removing 87 animals from the property.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Animal charity in ‘responsible pet ownership’ plea as puppies found abandoned

A litter of abandoned puppies are being cared for by an animal welfare charity after being found at the side of a road in Co Armagh.The six-week-old German Shepherd puppies were described as trembling when they were discovered by a member of the public at a gateway on the side of a country road in South Armagh.They are now being cared for by the USPCA.The litter is one of several instances of animal abandonment reported by the USPCA as they reopened on Wednesday following the Christmas break.Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA development manager, said one of the puppies was critically ill, and...
ANIMALS
KX News

North Dakota animal rescue saves four puppies from cold

“In times like these where the weather is significantly cold, it’s bitter to you and I and to these animals. It’s even worse especially when they’re in unfamiliar territory or environments or even more so when they don’t have access to regular shelter food, fresh water,”Furry Friends Rockin Rescue Volunteer Terri Woo said. These cool […]
BISMARCK, ND
SFGate

'Mudi'? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds

NEW YORK (AP) — An athletic Hungarian farm dog and a tiny pet of bygone Russian aristocrats are the latest breeds in the American Kennel Club's purebred lineup. The club announced Tuesday that it's recognizing the Russian toy and the mudi. That means they're eligible to compete for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the AKC's big annual championship and the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club show.
ANIMALS
wevv.com

Vanderburgh Humane Society Takes In Dogs Rescued From Puppy Mill

The Vanderburgh Human Society (VHS) says it's one of several animal shelters taking in a few dogs that were recently removed from a large puppy mill in Kentucky. VHS was one of several animal shelters to take in some of the rescued dogs through a partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
UPI News

Dog rescued from storm drain in Texas

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that got trapped in a storm drain. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said local residents reported the dog was spotted poking her head out from the concrete opening of a storm drain in the city.
TEXAS STATE
candgnews.com

Leader Dogs for the Blind seeking volunteer puppy raisers

ROCHESTER HILLS — Close to 80 puppies are entering the Leader Dogs for the Blind program this month, and the nonprofit organization is looking to the community to help raise them. Mother Nature has been very good to Leader Dogs, according to David Van, Leader Dogs’ director of corporate...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
akc.org

Chihuahua History: From Aztec Treasure to Popular Companion

Rottweilers. American Staffordshire Terriers. Loving, loyal, ideal family pets. Yet they are sometimes misunderstood, assumed to have traits that a good representative of their breed would not possess. So why is a story about the smallest of all AKC-registered breeds talking about the big guys? Because Chihuahuas have also been subjected to a few undeserved misconceptions. “These are not frail, yappy, ‘ankle biters’ who only like to sit on your lap,” says Kyle Potts. As president of the Chihuahua Club of America, she’s been around enough of these little charmers to know. But even those new to the breed should be able to quickly assess for themselves that the Chihuahua is a stable, friendly, and healthy dog who isn’t afraid of an agility tunnel or going along on the family camping trip.
ANIMALS
WAVY News 10

Two puppies from Virginia Beach competing in Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As if you needed another reason to tune in to Puppy Bowl XVIII on Super Bowl Sunday. Two Virginia Beach puppies, Heidi and Sammie, will be participating and playing on Team Fluff. The game against Team Ruff starts at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and discovery+. The pair were recently adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
The Providence Journal

Pet of the week: Adorable Bailey is one beauty of a coonhound

Calling all hound lovers: Look at this beauty named Bailey! She is a 7-year-old redtick coonhound who loves car rides and long sniff walks. Bailey loves to run and play, so a big fenced-in yard would be her dream. She is best suited for a home with adults only, or with older children, and no other pets. Bailey will bring you lots of happiness and fun, and she deserves all the love you have to give!
PETS
foodcontessa.com

Unexpected How Adorable Puppies Discovered Playing with Abandoned Newborn in a Field

An abandoned newborn infant was discovered snuggling with a litter of pups. The kid was discovered in the Saristal hamlet of Lormi, a city in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, and has since been christened “Akanksha.” When the baby’s screams were heard, a group of locals was “going out for their regular tasks.”
ANIMALS
98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
201K+
Views
