Soccer

Dundee sign Canada international Jay Chapman

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDundee have signed Canada international midfielder Jay Chapman, subject...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass relishing raucous Pittodrie for Rangers clash

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing the prospect of a raucous Pittodrie for next week’s blockbuster clash with Rangers. It was confirmed on Tuesday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that crowd restrictions imposed in Scotland last month will be lifted from the start of next week, meaning one of the standout fixtures on the cinch Premiership card can now be staged in front of a bumper crowd.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Yosuke Ideguchi settling in well for ‘second chance’ with Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi is intent on seizing his “second chance” to shine in Europe after joining Celtic. The 25-year-old midfielder moved to Leeds in 2018 but did not play a single game for the Yorkshire club. He had loan spells in Spain and Germany in the 2018-19 campaign before returning to his homeland with Gamba Osaka.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke joins Russian side Krasnodar

Former Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has been announced as the new manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar. Farke guided the Canaries to two Sky Bet Championship titles in three seasons, but was sacked at the start of November after winning just one of the opening 11 Premier League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Northern Ireland announce friendly with Hungary

Northern Ireland will play Hungary in a friendly in March as part of their preparations for the upcoming Nations League campaign. The match will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast on March 29, four days after Ian Baraclough’s men are due to face Luxembourg in another friendly away from home.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Dundee
