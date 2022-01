I have seen the look of dread on the faces of nonprofit staff as they anticipate “the same questions” from their boards. Board members are often uncertain of the proper questions to ask or worse yet are motivated by agendas. Donors have questions we might not have anticipated or had the opportunity to answer. Whatever the perspective, I encourage nonprofits to not only welcome questions, but to take the lead in presenting them and working on mutual understanding with their boards.

