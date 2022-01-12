ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

No Android 12 update for Realme Pad: Official

By Sudarshan
gizmochina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme entered the tablet category last year with the launch of Realme Pad. The device debuted with Android 11. Hence, users have been requesting the availability of Android 12 since the company announced Realme UI 3.0. Months later, we finally have the answer and it’s not good. According...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung is practically giving away this Android tablet today

For affordable tablet deals that don’t sacrifice performance, you should check out the discounts that retailers are offering under their Samsung Galaxy Tab deals. The Samsung Galaxy Tab line includes flagship, high-performance tablets, but it also offers cheap options such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which Samsung is selling for just $120 after a $40 discount to the 32GB version’s original price of $160.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android 11#Realme Community Faq#Fonearena#Hmd Global#Nokia T20#Realme Wireless Mouse#Rs
Taylor Daily Press

These Motorola smartphones are receiving the Android 12 update

Motorola has joint list Which lists all the smartphones that will receive the Android 12 update in the future. It comes to a total of 30 devices and the manufacturer has indicated that it will start rolling out updates in February. In the list below are all the smartphones that...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and S10 are latest to get Android 12 update with One UI 4

Samsung has been killing it with swift OS updates in recent years, and it's no different with Android 12. In its bid to get the excellent One UI 4 out to as many phones as possible, as quickly as possible, the rollout process has now reached the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S10 series. This comes right after Samsung started bumping the S20 and Note 20 to the latest version of Android — the Korean company is showing no signs of slowing down, which is excellent news for its customers.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

XGIMI Aura is a new high-end smart projector with Android TV

Even though TVs might be the defining product category of nearly every CES show, projectors are receiving plenty of attention this year too. Samsung revealed a smart projector with a unique adjustable design yesterday, dubbed ‘The Freestyle,’ and now XGIMI has announced (and released) a super-powered smart projector running Android TV.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy A52 joins the Android 12 update party!

After rolling out the Android 12 update to most of its recent high-end smartphones and tablets, Samsung is ready with the update for its mid-range devices. Yesterday, the company released the One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy A72. Today, the company has started rolling out the update to the Galaxy A52. This is a month earlier than Samsung’s own Android 12 update release timeline.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Realme GT 2 Pro Is Official With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz Display

Realme has announced the Realme GT 2 Pro, its most premium smartphone model to date. The device marks the emerging Chinese brand’s entry into the flagship smartphone market. It is accompanied by a slightly less powerful sibling, the vanilla Realme GT 2. Realme GT 2 Pro specifications. Realme seems...
NFL
xda-developers

Microsoft Surface Duo might skip to Android 12L after its Android 11 update

The original Microsoft Surface Duo shipped with Android 10 out of the box, and even though that phone is over a year old at this point (and Android 12 is widely available), it’s still on Android 10. Thankfully, according to a report from Windows Central, the phone’s update situation should improve soon.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Realme GT 2 series official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 65W fast charging support

After a lot of teasing, Realme today finally lifted the covers off its new flagship lineup: the Realme GT 2. Realme’s new flagship series combines powerful hardware and exquisite design in an affordable package. From a high-refresh rate AMOLED LTPO display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to improved camera hardware and fast charging support, the Realme GT 2 series has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Realme GT 2 Pro is official with a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, bio-polymer back

Realme is constantly flirting with the flagship smartphone market, and while it got pretty close with the launch of the Realme GT series last year, the company has shared its plans to release a full-fat, premium flagship this year in the form of the Realme GT 2 Pro. From there, the device has popped up in the leak cycle a handful of times, with Realme also feeding us teasers as well. Now the phone is going official in China (and coming to Europe soon), with a promise of eco-friendliness and premium specs.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy