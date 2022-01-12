Suspect arrested in connection with fatal South L.A. Taco Bell shooting

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Los Angeles police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a Taco Bell employee in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the arrest of Jonathan Madden, 39, at a vigil held in honor of the victim, 41-year-old Alejandro Garcia. Garcia was shot and killed Saturday evening shortly before 11 p.m. at the Taco Bell location in the 9900 block of Avalon Boulevard, near Century Boulevard.

Investigators alleged Madden was in a car in the drive-through lane when he shot Garcia after the two had an altercation. Conflict reportedly broke out when Garcia's 19-year-old son, Carlos Garcia, who also worked at the Taco Bell that night, allegedly refused to accept what he thought was a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer — possibly Madden, or another occupant of Madden's vehicle.

Officers responded to the restaurant shortly thereafter and found Garcia wounded in the kitchen area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're just heartbroken. There's no words to describe how much pain we're in at this moment because we lost someone that we loved and cared for, and it was just for money, for food, for $20!" an unnamed family member said at Tuesday night's vigil.

Madden was arrested at his home in South L.A. on Monday. He was being held on $2 million bail.

