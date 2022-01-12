ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 recap: a mini Star Wars gangster movie

By Richard Edwards
TechRadar
TechRadar
 1 day ago
- Episode 3 (of 7), ‘Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa’. Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett follow. When the female Hutt Twin tells Boba Fett that “Tatooine is a worthless rock,” she clearly hasn’t been paying attention. Yes, the Outer Rim world...

