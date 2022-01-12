Trey Songz Team Denies Rape Allegations

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Whew chile this case hasn’t even begun yet but the legal process is about to get the wheels rolling. As accuser Dylan Gonzalez made an official statement about Songz raping her with his very own hands.

She was a basketball player at the University of Las Vegas, Dylan Gonzalez has accused myself of rape. On twitter you will find her reaching out to other sexual assault victims to say that they are not alone.

Her legal team will be taking action against Songz in the coming week. There are a number of allegations against the singer, another stemming from a 2018 at a nightclub in Miami. “Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” police told PEOPLE.

What are your thoughts on Songz being accused by more than one woman of the same thing?