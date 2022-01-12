ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trey Songz Team Denies Rape Allegations

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArugN_0djhii1M00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Whew chile this case hasn’t even begun yet but the legal process is about to get the wheels rolling. As accuser Dylan Gonzalez made an official statement about Songz raping her with his very own hands.

She was a basketball player at the University of Las Vegas, Dylan Gonzalez has accused myself of rape. On twitter you will find her reaching out to other sexual assault victims to say that they are not alone.

Her legal team will be taking action against Songz in the coming week. There are a number of allegations against the singer, another stemming from a 2018 at a nightclub in Miami. “Neverson is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made,” police told PEOPLE.

What are your thoughts on Songz being accused by more than one woman of the same thing?

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Trey Songz’s Rape Accuser, Dylan Gonzalez, Releases Statement, Claims “Unbearable PTSD”

Dylan Gonzalez, a basketball star and artist, accused Trey Songz of rape on Dec. 30, 2021, following years of countless sexual assault accusations against the singer. On Tuesday (Jan. 11), she released a full statement on the matter. The 27-year-old expressed that she is pursuing legal action, writing, “With what seems like endlessly reoccurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” A source reportedly close to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Songz
Black America Web

Who Is Dylan Gonzalez, The Woman Accusing Trey Songz of Rape

Sadly, this has not been Trey Songz’ only sexual abuse run in. Early Friday morning, a lot of buzz grew around Trey Songz after Dylan Gonzalez, a former University of Las Vegas basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. Trey Songz Getting Dragged For ALL The Sexual Assault...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Chatfield denies rape claims

Former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield is denying claims that he raped or sexually assaulted a woman. Chatfield released a statement through his attorney saying he had affairs while he was married, including a relationship with the woman claiming the assaults, however both individuals were consenting adults. The statement says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Nicki Minaj Denies Allegations Of Gang Affiliation And Bribery Amid $20 Million Lawsuit From Husband’s Alleged Rape Victim

Despite successfully evading a default judgement in the $20 million lawsuit from Jennifer Hough, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim, Nicki Minaj has now come forth denying accusations of coercion, bribery, and gang affiliation. Hough’s lawyers claimed Minaj and Petty were members of the Mac Baller Brims, allegedly known as one of the most dangerous gangs in New York. She also claimed the couple bribed her with upwards of $500,000 to change her story. Minaj denied these allegations, including those suggesting she and Petty sent over gang affiliates as an intimidation tactic. As evidence, Hough’s legal team provided a video (below) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Rapper Chopped Up and Fed to Rats by His Wife After An Affair

What in the world? As a fellow Ukrainian woman, I apologize that we have such jealous tempers. But it is true. Taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, Alexander Yusko was killed after cheating on his wife with a fan. He was known as a popular Ukrainian rapper by the name of ‘Andy Cartwright’ and his murder is horrific. Marina Kohkal decided to chop him up while he was still alive and feed his body parts to rats.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
82
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy