Festival

MLK - Activism and the Arts on WBGO

By WBGO
 1 day ago

It's the 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, “MLK – Activism and the Arts". This year’s discussion will focus on how Dr. King leveraged the influence of artists in the civil rights movement and how that legacy of activism in the arts continues today. Focusing on the long-standing...

WMM Remembers MLK

WMM celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., born January 15, 1929. Dr. King led the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott and helped found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957, serving as its first president. King’s efforts led to the 1963 March on Washington, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. In 1964, King became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to end racial segregation and racial discrimination through civil disobedience and other non-violent means. By the time of his death, Dr. King had refocused his efforts on ending poverty and opposing the Vietnam War, both from a religious perspective. Dr. King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and Congressional Gold Medal in 2004. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established as a U.S. national holiday in 1981.
MLK Celebration features jazz, conversation, art

MSU’s 42nd annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Jan. 14-21. The public is encouraged to attend the collection of events occurring throughout the week. This year's celebration events will be offered virtually. The 2022 MLK keynote address will be delivered by Tamura...
Celebrating MLK

The life and legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be observed with a slate of events locally that are suited for the entire family. Held in person and virtually, events beginning Wednesday (Jan. 5) and ending in late February will be held to celebrate King's commitment to achieve equality and social justice for all.
MLK Convocation

Historian and Peabody Award-winning journalist Jelani Cobb will present virtual MLK Convocation on Friday, Jan. 14. A PBS Frontline correspondent for two critically acclaimed documentaries—Policing the Police and Whose Vote Counts—Cobb’s work explores the complexities of race and inequality, while offering guidance and hope for the future. In the documentary Whose Vote Counts, Cobb investigated allegations of voter fraud and disenfranchisement revealing how these unfounded claims entered the political mainstream. He clearly presents how racial inequities, COVID-19, and voter suppression became interlinked crises, contributing to a long legacy of inequality, for tackling one of the key issues at the heart of modern U.S. politics and carefully elucidating what the fight for voting rights looks like in the 21st century, Whose Vote Counts received a Peabody Award.
The MLK Memorial

Rising 30 feet above the Tidal Basin in Washington D.C. is a granite statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that memorializes the man and his role in the American civil rights movement. Dedicated in 2011, the park sits at 1964 Independence Ave., S.W., with the address memorializing the passage of Civil Rights Act of 1964.
#MLK Day of Service

On January 17, 2022, the Texarkana Museums System is hosting a public scanning day at the Museum of Regional History. This event is being held all day during museum hours from 10 am to 5 pm. We are looking for volunteers to help scan documents into our archives. We also invite the community to bring in their historical photos and documents to be scanned into our archives.
MLK Jr. Weekend 2022: Activities to Enjoy With Your Kids!

MLK Jr. Weekend 2022: Activities to Enjoy With Your Kids!. January 17th is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and with this long weekend coming up, many families are trying to find ways to remember this beloved activist and possibly take some of MLK Jr.’s words into action. Luckily we’ve got you covered with a list of activities and events in and around NYC that you can take part in with your kids during MLK Jr. weekend!
Students compete for MLK scholarship

Students may be back in the classroom this week, but some are already planning for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. They have their sights set on a scholarship program that’s all about honoring Dr. King’s legacy. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee is calling...
MLK Activity for Kids: MLK and Me Booklet

If you’re looking for an MLK activity for kids that will keep them engaged, check out this Dr. King and Me booklet!. For many young children, learning about Dr. King in their preschool or kindergarten class on MLK day will be their first introduction to American history and learning about Civil Rights.
Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
U.S. Mint Rolling Out New Quarters That Will Feature Prominent American Women, Including Maya Angelou And Sally Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ll be seeing some new quarters in circulation this month. The U.S. Mint will be honoring a diverse group of women who have made contributions to the United States, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday. If you see a quarter showing poet Dr. Maya Angelou, feel inspired. It will be the first in a series of commemorative quarters honoring influential women. In 1993, Angelou became the first African-American woman to recite poetry at a presidential inauguration. She rose to fame as a poet and activist that struck at the heart of the American experience. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be...
Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
Dr. Maya Angelou Spoke Her Truth through Art and Activism

This month you can hold American women's history in the palm of your hand. The U.S. Mint has released a new quarter featuring writer and activist Dr. Maya Angelou. Through the rest of 2022, the U.S. Mint will issue four more quarters featuring notable women on the reverse (tails side):
Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
