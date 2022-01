​​Devin Booker is an 87-percent free-throw shooter for his career, so focus in the face of fans is of no consequence to him. But one lonely dromaeosaurid all but brought him to distraction Tuesday night, and gave us a bit of basketball wisdom: namely, that 6,000 fans waving and shouting are the same as none, but one is greater than them all.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO