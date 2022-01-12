ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 19, Including If It Will Be the Hit Show's Swan Song

By Lauren Thoman
Parade
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFear not, Grey’s Anatomy fans: Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is keeping its doors open for at least one more season! In a surprise announcement during the series’ Season 18 winter hiatus in January 2022, ABC announced that star Ellen Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff have inked new deals for Season 19,...

parade.com

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Is Trying to Bring the Show to an End — and You Won’t Believe the Reason Why

We’ll have to agree to disagree on this one. With each Grey’s Anatomy renewal fans question if it will finally be the hit series’ last season. The show’s creator hasn’t been a lot of help in providing clarity. When asked when a series finale might come, Shonda Rhimes was cagey and would only say that she would be the one to make the call and was prepared to bear the brunt of fans’ upset when she does so.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Ellen Pompeo Begins Her Annual Insulting Public Contract Negotiations for Another “Grey’s Anatomy” Season

If it’s December, it’s time for Ellen Pompeo’s annual annoying– and insulting– “Grey’s Anatomy” contract negotiation. Pompeo kicks it up every year around this time: either she’s leaving “Grey’s” or the show itself should end. She doesn’t care about all the people the show employs or the remaining fans who enjoy other characters.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return in 2022?

Welcome to 2022! A host of your favorite shows are back in action as This Is Us recently returned for its sixth and final season, the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix, and new seasons of Search Party, Euphoria, and The Righteous Gemstones are about to debut on HBO. So much terrific television, so little time. Our streaming queue is currently at max capacity, but that hasn’t stopped us from asking one puzzling question: When will Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?
TV SERIES
vitalthrills.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Gets the Green Light!

ABC Entertainment has ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, the network announced today. Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama series starring Ellen Pompeo. In Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, the record-breaking Shondaland franchise will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

Ellen Pompeo to Return for an 19th Season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo and executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff have committed to returning for a 19th season of ABC’s popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. The drama’s the network’s top-rated show this season and is tied for first among all broadcast dramas with audiences ages 18 through 49. “Grey’s...
TV & VIDEOS
ABC 4

Grey’s Anatomy will be back for another season and so will Netflix hit Emily in Paris

On GTU this morning – “Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for season 19. ABC announced Monday that the series, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television history, would return for a landmark 19th season. “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is set to return. “‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.” Shonda Rhimes, who created the series, said, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.
