Everything We Know About Grey's Anatomy Season 19, Including If It Will Be the Hit Show's Swan Song

On GTU this morning – “Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for season 19. ABC announced Monday that the series, already the longest-running medical drama in primetime television history, would return for a landmark 19th season. “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a global impact that can’t be overstated,” said executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is set to return. “‘Grey’s’ touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.” Shonda Rhimes, who created the series, said, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO