ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

16 of the best jobs for college students

By Stephanie Colestock
fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Learn about 16 of the best...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABA Journal

As law schools admit more students, will there be enough jobs?

Following a reported 13% increase in law school applications, five of 196 ABA-accredited law schools expanded their first-year classes by more than 50% for the 2021 admissions cycle, and 36 saw growth between 20% and 41%. Overall, there was an increase of almost 12% for students admitted during the 2021...
CHICAGO, IL
rdrnews.com

State job training office to relocate to college campus

The Roswell office for New Mexico Workforce Connections and its “one-stop” program, which provide employment training and services to the public, will move to the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell campus soon. The Eastern Area Workforce Development Board approved the relocation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the move...
ROSWELL, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Student Loans#Nmls
KXLY

The 100 best private colleges in America

Choosing a college can be one of the most important decisions in a person’s life. The universities that students attend will train them for their future careers, give them the education they need to think critically and solve real-world problems and connect them to a lifelong social network and community. While invaluable, the benefits of higher education don’t come cheap—especially if the choice is a private school. Tuition and fees at private colleges clocked in at more than $35,000 per year on average in the 2020-2021 school year. That’s nearly four times as much as what a student would typically spend to attend an in-state public college, according to data from U.S. News & World Report. No wonder recent graduates of private nonprofit schools typically shoulder about $33,900 in student debt, according to Matt Carter of Credible.
COLLEGES
shorelineareanews.com

Jobs: Shoreline Community College Benefits Hub Student Ambassador Position

The Benefits Hub is looking to hire AmeriCorps Student Ambassadors to build the capacity of the Benefits Hub program beginning February 15 to June 17, 2022. This is a leadership project that offers students an opportunity to represent and promote the Benefits Hub to all students, staff, and faculty members.
SHORELINE, WA
KBTX.com

Job opportunities expand for College Station ISD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is looking to fill more positions in the new year. The district held its second auxiliary career fair to fill positions in child nutrition and custodial services. Attendees were able to complete applications and interview on the spot. Stormy Hickman, College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
jupiterwarcry.com

Job opportunities for Jupiter High students

The demand for jobs has increased among students. Jupiter High students have shared current jobs that are hiring and have highlighted the qualifications needed to work there. Hosting is a popular job, especially for high school girls. The job consists of answering phone calls, scheduling reservations, passing out menus, guiding people to their tables, fulfilling customer requests and taking to-go orders. Most places hiring require a minimum age of 16. Alex Armstrong, junior, works at Papichulos located on US-1 in Tequesta.
JUPITER, FL
The Conversation U.S.

Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who are the first in their family to attend college tend to see it as a means to improve their personal lives and as an opportunity for social mobility. That contrasts with the main message students get from policymakers and universities that largely emphasize career growth. This is the main finding from interviews we conducted with 21 undergraduate students at the University of California, Davis interested in education as a possible career. Eleven of the students were first generation. The rest were what we call continuing education...
COLLEGES
WANE-TV

Here are the best jobs of 2022

If you’re thinking about a career change, this list may interest you. U.S. News & World Report is out with its list of the best jobs in America in 2022. When making their rankings, U.S. News & World Report balanced factors like salary, unemployment rate, job growth, and stress.
JOBS
Refinery29

Should I Stop Paying My Parents Back For My Student Loans?

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This last two years have forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
CREDITS & LOANS
NewsChannel 36

Colleges Require Covid-19 Vaccinations

Governor. Kathy Hochul says the reopening of SUNY and CUNY campuses will require the continuation of a student vaccine mandate. The Covid-19 booster will be required for the spring semester, as well. In addition to the immunization requirements, Gov. Hochul also stated there will be mandatory pre-testing for students ahead...
ELMIRA, NY
ABQJournal

Best advice for job-seekers in 2022

One of the many joys of this time of year is that Dale and I get to look back and come up with our annual review of our best advice from last year’s columns. DALE: And with that advice goes our annual wish: May the coming year be your best yet.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy