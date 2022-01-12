16 of the best jobs for college students

Choosing a college can be one of the most important decisions in a person’s life. The universities that students attend will train them for their future careers, give them the education they need to think critically and solve real-world problems and connect them to a lifelong social network and community. While invaluable, the benefits of higher education don’t come cheap—especially if the choice is a private school. Tuition and fees at private colleges clocked in at more than $35,000 per year on average in the 2020-2021 school year. That’s nearly four times as much as what a student would typically spend to attend an in-state public college, according to data from U.S. News & World Report. No wonder recent graduates of private nonprofit schools typically shoulder about $33,900 in student debt, according to Matt Carter of Credible.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO