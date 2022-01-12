ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Brands Are Celebrating Lunar New Year With Capsule Collections

MOJEH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunar New Year 2022 falls on 1 February and kicks off the Year of the Tiger. Signifying courage, confidence, and ambition, designers are embracing the tigers’ meaning with audacious capsule collections in electrifying hues, cult-favourite silhouettes and, of course, plenty of tiger stripes. Valentino. Valentino is celebrating the...

mojeh.com

Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Caroline Constas Is Elevating the Classic Summer Sandal With Whimsical Prints and Oversized Bows

After establishing herself as a go-to New York designer for whimsical, travel-inspired clothing and swimwear, Caroline Constas is tackling a new challenge: footwear. “People came to know the brand as fun, tongue-in-cheek and classic. The next thing that made sense to complete the look was shoes,” said the Constas, who grew up in Montreal and derives much of her inspiration from travels in the Greece and U.S. The designer launched the made-in-Brazil collection of pumps and sandals with Shopbop, which sold out of many styles. “I did a lot of research in terms of what factories to work with, and I really wanted...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mediapost.com

Macy's Taps TikTok's Style Not Size Duo For New Collection

Macy’s hopes to build on the popularity of two social-media stars with a new Style Not Size collection. The limited-edition loungewear line, sold as a capsule under Macy’s private-label Jenni brand, focuses on comfy mix-and-match separates, including leggings, bodysuits and bralettes. Style Not Size is the brainchild of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

This New Footwear Brand Merges NFTs With Luxury Italian Sneakers

A new luxury sneaker brand is merging crypto with footwear with the hopes of changing how consumers interact with the metaverse. Founded by fashion veteran George Yang, Cult&Rain will launch its first limited edition NFT collection tied to a redeemable luxury fashion sneaker next month. Described by Yang as the “first luxury fashion house born from crypto,” Cult&Rain’s first release on Feb. 7 comprises of 2,000 4K animated NFT’s matched with 2,000 sneakers. The collection of NFT’s comprise of four original sneaker designs with five colorways each, with only 100 pairs per colorway available. As part of the collection, Cult&Rain teamed up...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Fendi, Alexander McQueen Release Year of the Tiger Capsules + More

Jan. 12, 2022: Fendi is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with an exclusive capsule collection featuring an orange tiger print animalier motif, inspired by the Siberian tigers found in the northeastern region of China. The tiger print takes center stage in the women’s collection of ready-to-wear pieces, including a t-shirt, a hooded sweatshirt, and a knitted cardigan in a special black version. The same pattern is embroidered on the new Fendi Match sneakers for women and men, and on the Maison’s bags: from the iconic Regular, Mini and Nano Baguette in orange canvas to the Sunshine Shopper, also in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Valentino Brings Back 1967 Tiger Motif in Lunar New Year Capsule

While many luxury brands have hopped on the train to release their festive capsules inspired by the Year of the Tiger, Valentino‘s first acquaintance with the wild beast dates back to its haute couture Fall/Winter 1967 collection. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Italian Maison brings back the Valentino Tiger 1967 collection as a tribute to the Chinese heritage and a nod to its friendship with the country.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

The Best Lunar New Year Gifts

On February 1st, the start of the Lunar New Year, we enter the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. Given the animal’s iconic striped fur, the holiday has inspired plenty of designers and beauty brands to release capsule collections featuring the motif. Balenciaga went all-in on fuzzy black-and-orange fleece, Gucci has embellished sweaters and clutches with friendly felines, and Louis Vuitton, Nike and Burberry have released their own tiger-inspired pieces. You can even stock your vanity with Lunar New Year specials from Shiseido and Colourpop. Also featured prominently in these releases: the color red, which is associated with good luck and prosperity in Chinese culture. One tradition is to exchange festive red envelopes filled with cash, but why not add a glossy red take on Alexander McQueen’s bucket bag to the gifting mix? Here, some of our favorite pieces for anyone looking to ring in the start of a new era in high style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MOJEH

Pomellato Reinvents Vintage Jewels For The Sustainable La Gioia Collection

A revival of the past, and a nod to the heritage of the Milanese brand established in 1967, Pomellato’s second high jewellery collection ‘LA GIOIA’ is a striking revelation of timeless elegance with a contemporary twist. CEO Sabina Belli talks to MOJEH about the intricacies of the collection and the vision for sustainable luxury that drives the Pomellato legacy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bakemag.com

Lady M launches 2022 Lunar New Year Gift Set to celebrate Year of the Tiger

To help people give and receive luck in this Year of the Tiger, French-Asian bakery café Lady M Confections has launched its Lady M 2022 Lunar New Year Tiger Gift Set, a collectible candy set made with gift giving and celebration in mind. Each package opens to reveal a fan of custom designed red envelopes and exclusive new candies and confections from the Lady M Bon Bon collection.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Nike Releases Cozy Blazer Mid for Lunar New Year

Joining a tiger-striped Air Jordan 1 Low, a luxe AJ 6 and an embroidered Air Force 1, Nike is adding another silhouette to its Lunar New Year lineup. The Nike Blazer Mid “Chinese New Year” starts with a cozy padded upper with red string details at the ankle. Light blue, pink and tan cover the lateral and medial sides, serving as a muted background for a prominent red Swoosh. Three jade emblems adorn the heel as a final call out to the Lunar New Year celebration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
luxurylaunches.com

This hideous looking Mercedes-Maybach-based armored SUV celebrates the Chinese Lunar New Year

What you’re looking at is the latest creation from Latvian carmaker Dartz which is known for building some of the most outlandish armored SUVs. Remember the gold-plated SUV from the movie ‘The Dictator’? Well, that’s the vehicle that made Dartz famous around the world. The newest offering created by Dartz Black Alligator MMXX – the Black Tiger Lunar edition. The armored SUV decked out in bright orange and black celebrates the Chinese New Year, which according to the Chinese Zodiac is the Year of the Tiger. While the Dartz Black Alligator that was launched a few years back was based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, the newest edition uses the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 as a base.
CARS
Footwear News

More Allbirds x Staple Colorways Are Coming

Allbirds and Staple are back for round two. After the successful launch of their initial collab in December, Allbirds and Jeff Staple, founder of his eponymous Staple brand, are releasing two new colorways of the limited-edition Staple Dasher this month. The latest look is an updated play on the “inside out” style of their first collab, but with a new twist. According to Allbirds, the new collaborative shoe displays a higher carbon footprint of 12.5 kg CO2 this go around, accounting for the impact of transportation. This is 3 points higher than their last shoe which came in at 9.2 kg CO2e. The...
APPAREL
MOJEH

Edhèn Milano Redefines The Italian Loafer For 2022

The design duo that is Edhèn Milano has flipped and reversed the way we see (and wear) the Italian loafer for 2022. The intel is mixed when it comes to knowing exactly who invented the loafer, but one thing is for sure: the Italians perfected it and made it a wardrobe staple. Relative newcomers to the world of footwear, architect Filippo Fiora and marketing maestro, trendsetter and tastemaker Filippo Cirulli founded Edhèn Milano whilst riding elephants in Thailand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MOJEH

Shine Bright In The Latest And Greatest From Fabergé

Fabergé celebrates the new year in spectacular fashion with an array of diamonds, coloured gemstones and exquisite timepieces. While mention of the famed house of Fabergé often evokes images of jewel-encrusted Easter eggs reserved for museums and private collections, the House’s timepieces and high jewellery creations are equally sought after by those in-the-know. Take, for instance, the Colours of Love collection, which has released numerous additions throughout the years, all combining the traditional craftsmanship of the House’s creative mind, Peter Carl Fabergé, with modern techniques and contemporary style. It features a mix of emeralds, rubies and multicoloured sapphires to celebrate ‘a life in colour’.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Prada Teamed Up With Adidas on New Collection of Recycled Clothing—and It’s Available Now

Last week, Prada and Adidas announced the latest chapter in their highly coveted collaboration, which, for the first time, ups the ante with ready-to-wear in addition to the sneakers and bags that previously made a splash. The luxe takes on sportswear staples feature the Italian brand’s eco-friendly Re-Nylon, making good on a sustainability promise it made when the fabric launched in 2019. It’s hard to think of Prada without considering the brand’s long, storied connection to nylon. When Miuccia Prada began working for her family’s leather goods business in 1978, she came up with the heretical idea of nylon not as...
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

The New adidas x Peloton Apparel Collection Is Made for Every Body Type and Activity

When two amazing activewear brands come together, it’s always exciting, but when those brands are as major as adidas and Peloton, it’s downright newsworthy. Luckily, the duo has just released their third collaboration, and it unsurprisingly features tons of amazing apparel and activewear. Designed to make you feel ready for whatever comes your way, the collection, titled “Capable of Greatness,” features a range of versatile pieces that are intended to be worn before, during and after your workouts. These include everything from leggings and shorts to tees and tank tops — all of which are as breathable and moisture-wicking as they...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Valentine's Day Capsule Collections

'Rachel Parcell,' the Salt Lake City-based lifestyle brand, has debuted its newest collection just in time for Valentine's day celebrations. The 'Valentine's Day Capsule Collection' includes two dresses and two pajama sets, each adorned in either tulle sequins, hearts, or scalloped lace. The two dresses are full-sized midi dresses that...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Time Out Global

BAO Lunar New Year: Red Envelopes & Prizes

What better way to celebrate the Lunar New Year than with a guaranteed prize? From January 28 to February 13, when you eat at BAO and order one of their lucky classic or daikon buns you will automatically receive a mysterious red envelope with a prize inside. Prizes range from £5 vouchers to spend at Convni digital supermarket, to crates of BAO’s own beer, to a mega-prize: a metal pass that will grant you a bao a day for every day of 2022! The prizes apply to in-restaurant orders at any BAO location as well as take-away, and if you order a Lunar New Year, Classic or Daikon DIY home kit you’ll get a prize too.
FOOD & DRINKS
musingsofamuse.com

NYX Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Palette Celebrates with Gorgeous Red Shades

If nothing else I do love a good red eyeshadow and the NYX Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Palette rings in Chinese New Year with some gorgeous red shades! This affordable palette contains 12 Lunar Year-inspired shades and is available for a limited time. By the way, you can 25% off your entire NYX order including this palette when you buy online at ulta.com and pick it up in-store!
MAKEUP

