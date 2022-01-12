Inside Naya Rivera’s Incredibly Full Life and the Legacy She Leaves Behind

Naya Rivera’s little sister, Nickayla, has opened up about the actress’ tragic death and detailed her journey towards “discovering who she was” after it.In a video posted to YouTube on 10 January, Nickayla, 28, shared stories about her childhood, modeling career, and family. This video, which discusses Naya, was also shared two days before what would have been the Glee star’s 35th birthday.When describing her sister’s death during July 2020, Nickayla recalled how she was “in complete shock”.“My whole family was in complete shock,” she said. “It was like someone pulled the rug from under us and we didn’t...
