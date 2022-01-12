ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Naya Rivera’s Incredibly Full Life and the Legacy She Leaves Behind

 2 days ago

Scroll through the last few weeks of...

The Independent

Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla, opens up about actor’s ‘shocking’ death and crawling back from ‘dark place’

Naya Rivera’s little sister, Nickayla, has opened up about the actress’ tragic death and detailed her journey towards “discovering who she was” after it.In a video posted to YouTube on 10 January, Nickayla, 28, shared stories about her childhood, modeling career, and family. This video, which discusses Naya, was also shared two days before what would have been the Glee star’s 35th birthday.When describing her sister’s death during July 2020, Nickayla recalled how she was “in complete shock”.“My whole family was in complete shock,” she said. “It was like someone pulled the rug from under us and we didn’t...
KTVB

Naya Rivera's Sister Talks Aftermath of 'Glee' Star's Death and How She Coped

Nickayla Rivera is reflecting on her sister Naya Rivera's death, and how she coped after her tragic death. In a video titled "allow me to reintroduce myself," posted on her YouTube two days before Naya's birthday, the 28-year-old model first touched on her background and upbringing, before sharing how Naya's death changed her life.
Naya Rivera
Billboard

Ryan Dorsey Remembers Naya Rivera in an Emotional Tribute for Her 35th Birthday: ‘So Surreal That She’s Gone’

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera. The 38-year-old actor — who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018 and with whom he shares their now 6-year-old son, Josey — issued a touching statement to People about the late actress on what would have been her 35th birthday on Jan. 12. Rivera, known for playing Santana Lopez on Glee, died at age 33 following a drowning incident in July 2020.
toofab.com

Ryan Dorsey 'Forever Sad' As He Visits Naya Rivera's Grave on Her Birthday

"This s--- is unbelievable forever." Ryan Dorsey marked what would have been Naya Rivera's 35th birthday by visiting her grave. The actor, who was married to the "Glee" star from 2014-2018, shared a photo of the former couple's son Josey with his late mother on Wednesday, along with a lengthy caption about his visit to her resting place.
E! News

Forever Golden: Relive Betty White's Life and Legacy of Laughter

Betty White knew exactly how she wanted to be remembered. "Warmly," she told Parade in 2018. "I hope they remember something funny. I hope they remember a laugh." For the TV legend, who passed away Dec. 31 at the age of 99—just weeks shy of her 100th birthday Jan. 17—it was always about the laughter. With a pioneering career that spanned more than 80 years (the longest of any small screen entertainer) she was perhaps the steadiest provider of that particular panacea the industry has ever known. And so, with three iconic roles serving as tentpoles of a stacked resume, all brought to life by a personality more beloved than any of them, White had cemented her legacy long before she left us.
6abc

Mural honors the life of music icon Jenni Rivera

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. -- A new mural pays tribute to Mexican superstar Jenni Rivera at Jenni Rivera Fashion boutique in the city of Huntington Park, California. The artwork was created by her son, Mike Rivera, and a couple of other artists. Rivera says this mural is the most special to him by far.
HOLAUSA

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla opens up about her recovery process following the ‘Glee’ star’s death

Nickayla Rivera is revealing how she got out of a “dark place” following the sudden death of her older sister, Naya Rivera. On Monday, January 10, two days before what would have been the Glee actress’ 35th birthday, her little sister posted a YouTube video sharing the details of their upbringing, her modeling career, and the impact Naya’s passing has had on her life.
bravotv.com

See Inside Naomie Olindo's Incredibly Chic Living Room at Her New House

Naomie Olindo is finally sharing a full look at the dreamy living room in her new house. In October 2021, the Southern Charm fashionista revealed that she was working with Paula Dhier and Dhier Home on the room and declared, "Can't wait to show what we have been planning for the space." Three months later, Naomie showed off the newly-designed room in a January 9 Instagram Story video, and it is so chic.
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
