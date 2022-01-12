Inside Naya Rivera’s Incredibly Full Life and the Legacy She Leaves Behind

Betty White knew exactly how she wanted to be remembered. "Warmly," she told Parade in 2018. "I hope they remember something funny. I hope they remember a laugh." For the TV legend, who passed away Dec. 31 at the age of 99—just weeks shy of her 100th birthday Jan. 17—it was always about the laughter. With a pioneering career that spanned more than 80 years (the longest of any small screen entertainer) she was perhaps the steadiest provider of that particular panacea the industry has ever known. And so, with three iconic roles serving as tentpoles of a stacked resume, all brought to life by a personality more beloved than any of them, White had cemented her legacy long before she left us.

