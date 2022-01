Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make headwinds in the computer market, as Macs grew twice the rate of the PC market in the fourth-quarter, according to a new research report. According to Canalys, Apple shipped an estimated 7.8 million Macs in the fourth-quarter, up 9% over the prior quarter. It had 8.5% of the total PC market, up from 7.9% in the fourth-quarter of 2020.

