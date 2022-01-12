Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Camden County

HOWARD COUNTY, MD – Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Laurel on Thursday in which one person was killed. At approximately 5:04 p.m., a 2002 Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound on Route 29 approaching Route 216 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver and sole occupant, 27-year-old Rony Sibrian of Silver Spring, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO