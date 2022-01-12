ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Amazon Workers Will Redo Union Vote After First Election Ruled Illegal

By Ailan Evans
 1 day ago
Amazon employees in Bessemer, Alabama, are set to hold a second union vote after the first election was deemed illegal, a federal labor agency said Tuesday. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced that workers at the Bessemer warehouse would vote again on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department...

tech.co

Alabama Amazon Workers Get a Second Chance to Unionize

Amazon workers employed at a warehouse in Alabama will be given a second chance to vote to unionize, after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled that Amazon breached labor laws during the last election. If the staff at the warehouse vote to do so, it will become the first...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

Amazon warehouse workers have new chance to form union next month

Amazon workers at an Alabama warehouse will get another chance to unionize next month, after a federal labor board set a February date for the rerun election. The fresh vote comes after an official at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that Amazon had violated labor law in the union election held last year and ruled in November that workers must get another chance to vote.
LABOR ISSUES
San Diego Union-Tribune

Empower workers or government overreach? California's fast food bill tests labor laws

As union representation has bottomed out in some of the country's lowest-paid industries, a group of California lawmakers and labor leaders are pushing to test a version of sectoral bargaining, a labor strategy common in other high-income countries. Progressives are pushing for a state-appointed council for the fast food industry to set wages and work conditions, which have historically been negotiated privately between employers and worker unions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Workers are hoping to unionize the first Starbucks in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — A New Jersey Starbucks could be the state's first whose workforce unionizes. Two of the coffee chain's stores in suburban Buffalo have voted to form unions and more in Boston and Cleveland are considering it over concerns about safety and staffing during the pandemic. A letter by the union organizing committee at the store on Route 31 in Hopewell voices similar concerns.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
wvtm13.com

New union vote scheduled at Amazon's Bessemer facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — The workers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Bessemer are getting another chance at forming a union. This week, the National Labor Relations Board set a date for a second vote on unionization. In the video above, WVTM 13's Sarah Killian explains why the union hoping...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

New Alabama Amazon union election dates set

Employees at Amazon’s Bessemer fulfillment center will begin receiving ballots next month for a second election on whether they will be represented by a union. The National Labor Relations Board today announced that a second union election will be conducted by mail, with votes counted on March 28. Ballots will begin going out to workers on Feb. 4, and must be mailed back by March 25.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Workers in Alabama Will Vote Again on Whether to Unionize Next Month

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday announced a second union election will begin by mail at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, on Feb. 4. The NLRB in November ordered a second vote after finding Amazon improperly interfered in the first election, which was held in April. Amazon will face...
BESSEMER, AL
KEYT

2nd election for Amazon workers in Alabama will be by mail

A federal labor board said that Amazon workers in a facility in Bessemer, Alabama will vote by mail next month in a re-run election to decide whether or not to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board said that the ballots will be mailed out Feb. 4 and must be returned before the counting starts on March 28. The move comes roughly a month and a half after the board ordered a new union election for Amazon workers based on objections by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union to the first vote that took place in April.
BESSEMER, AL
Boston Globe

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again

Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama to vote on unionizing again. Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Ala., will soon begin voting on whether to form a union, a year after the large unionization effort failed amid controversy over the e-commerce giant’s tactics. Ballots will be mailed Feb. 4, and votes will begin to be counted on March. 28, the National Labor Relations Board announced Tuesday. Amazon workers previously overwhelmingly rejected a unionization effort at the warehouse last year, but the NLRB called for a revote after finding that Amazon improperly interfered in that election. An NLRB official specifically cited Amazon’s placing of an unmarked US Postal Service mailbox in front of the warehouse just after voting started, writing that Amazon “essentially highjacked the process and gave a strong impression that it controlled the process.” The rejection of the unionization efforts by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union last year was a major blow to efforts to organize Amazon, which is the second largest US private employer. It was one of the first major such efforts in years, and drew national attention, including from President Biden, who tweeted a video last year saying workers should be able to make their decisions without company pressure. More than 5,800 workers were eligible to vote, and rejected unionization by more than a 2-to-1 margin. — WASHINGTON POST.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Amazon employees in Bessemer get second union election

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) formally announced a second election for workers at Amazon in Bessemer. NLRB said the decision grants a new election based on the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union’s (RWDSU) objections to Amazon’s conduct during the union election conducted in the Spring of 2021.
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Why Alabama’s second Amazon union vote will be through mail

Once again, workers at Bessemer’s Amazon fulfillment center will have almost two months to cast their votes on whether they want to be represented by a union. The National Labor Relations Board Monday gave the green light for a second union election to take place, during almost the same exact time span as last year’s union election, which also occurred through a mail-in vote tally.
BESSEMER, AL
labortribune.com

‘Mother Jones’ says Amazon workers need a union

Edwardsville, IL – Southwestern Illinois has its own “Mother Jones,” the actress Loretta Williams of Jerseyville, who took on the role years ago and has become an expert on the great Labor leader. She can answer questions as Mother Jones would and give whole speeches using both her brogue and her beliefs.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOXBusiness

Starbucks workers at Arizona store to hold union vote

A Starbucks location in Arizona could be the next to have workers unionize after being granted a request to hold an election. A U.S. labor official granted the request, rejecting the company’s arguments against holding store-by-store votes. In a Friday ruling, the National Labor Relations Board's regional director ordered...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Workers at Image Comics Vote to Certify Union

Workers at Image Comics have voted to certify their union, which the group is saying is a first for a comic book publisher in the U.S., in a National Labor Relations Board election. Workers voted 7-2 to approve the union in a secret ballot election whose results were tallied on Thursday. While all 12 staffers at the company submitted ballots, three were “subject to a frivolous legal challenge on eligibility, thus their ballots were not opened,” the union said on Thursday. The group claims that Image Comics, the publisher of series including Saga, The Walking Dead and Spawn, ultimately declined to...
LABOR ISSUES
pymnts

Future Retail Wants Amazon Arbitration Ruled Illegal

Indian department store chain Future Retail recently asked a New Delhi court to declare its arbitration proceedings with Amazon in Singapore illegal, saying India’s antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal that Amazon used to assert its power over Future before it was factored into the arbitration. Amazon used...
BUSINESS
