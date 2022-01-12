ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Chinese experts urge booster shot to protect against Omicron

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health experts have urged the public to get a booster shot for COVID-19 to protect against the Omicron variant. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, a total of 137 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in north China's Tianjin, a municipality of 13.86 million people that...

