For the second year in a row, the Sun Belt is dominating Zillow’s list of the nation’s hottest housing markets with metros like Tampa, Jacksonville, and Raleigh securing the top spots. The top five hottest markets for 2022 are expected to see strong home value growth, high job growth, and increased buyer demand. Tampa is on track to rise from the city with the fourth-fastest home value growth in 2021 to the nation’s top market with the fastest growth in 2022, according to Zillow.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO