ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Americans Still Seeing Higher Prices And Empty Shelves

By Chloe Demrovsky
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

At the end of 2021, U.S. inflation was the fastest it's been since 1982. According to the Department of Labor, the Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December. This is staggering by itself, but it also marks the third straight month that it was above 6%. And it's not...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Forbes

CPI Inflation Hits 40-Year High, But Even That Number May Be Too Low

Inflation for December in the U.S. hit a 7% annual increase, the highest rate going back to June 1982 when Reagan was U.S. President. However, there may be a problem with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation estimate. It could be understating rising housing costs. Unfortunately there’s some risk that...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Americans#Weather#Cdc#Inflation#The Department Of Labor#Omicron
CBS Pittsburgh

Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too. The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years. Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet. The consumer price index – or CPI – is the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear Prices Increased 6% in December as Inflation Hit 40-Year High

Consumer prices are surging at the highest inflation rate in almost 40 years. Consumer prices rose by 7% in December compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from the 6.8% growth in November and represented the highest inflation rate since the 12-month period ending in June 1982. It also marked the third consecutive month of inflation over 6%. The index for all items, except for food and energy, grew 5.5% in December compared to last year, marking the largest 12-month change since the period ending February 1991. The energy index rose...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
95K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy