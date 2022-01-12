This company will turn your Tesla Model S yoke into a proper steering wheel

The things we associate with superyachts– size, grandeur, and billionaires; but never bills! If buying a megayacht is a big feat, then maintaining the behemoth deserves a trophy too. Many world-renowned superyachts cost hundreds of millions (Dilbar is worth $600 million), but have you ever wondered how much it costs to get these floating beasts of the seas from one point to another? Dilbar yacht is considered one of the largest yachts in the world in volume. It was record-breaking owing to its incredible technology and the sheer size and was launched by German shipyard Lürssen in 2016. The fourth-longest yacht in the world that can house a crew of a hundred people also flaunts a total fuel capacity of 1,000,049 liters. By comparison, the Airbus A380 which is the worlds largest commercial aircraft needs 372,800 liters of fuel to tank up.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO