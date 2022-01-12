ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This company will turn your Tesla Model S yoke into a proper steering wheel

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news for those who fancy a new Tesla Model S but just couldn’t cope with that lopped yoke...

www.topgear.com

CarBuzz.com

BMW's Crazy New Steering Wheel Makes Tesla Yoke Look Normal

There has been no shortage of strange steering wheel designs, and that's just in the last year alone. Before that, there have been many strange steering wheels since the car was invented, but the recent prospect of autonomous driving has prompted a number of manufacturers to reinvent something that already has a perfect design. We've seen Tesla bring the yoke to market, but General Motors has something even stranger while Hyundai simply added a screen to its latest invention. BMW's latest take on the steering wheel is just as controversial, once again begging the question of why something that is literally ideal in its current form needs any fresh takes on its design.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Tesla Model 2: Everything We Know About The EV Brand’s $25,000 Compact Car

This article includes speculative illustrations for a compact Tesla model made by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Tesla. The “baby Tesla”, officially announced in 2020, is getting closer to its reveal and our colleagues created a speculative render showing what the automaker’s...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Is The Cheapest Tesla Car?

Throughout 2021, Tesla has changed its pricing layout countless times. From removing the Cybertruck's price entirely to raising the Model Y Dual Motor's base price by $10,000, it's apparent that times are certainly changing for Tesla's pricing schematics. The days where you could order a software downgraded Model 3 Standard...
CARS
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
Cars
Tesla
Robb Report

Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
CARS
Green Car Reports

Lucid Air: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022

California’s Lucid has raised the bar for electric vehicles in ways that matter for affordability and EV adoption. That’s why the Lucid Air is our Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2022. Affordability, as part of a car that starts at $170,000 in its debut Dream Edition...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This 2013 Tesla Model S Explode With Elon Musk Doll Inside

This story comes to us from Finland, where a 2013 Tesla Model S owner - Tuomas Katainen - has decided to blow up his car spectacularly. But the idea is not to entertain us, but it appears to be a bold expression of disappointment. According to the video (English subtitles...
CARS
luxurylaunches.com

Ever wondered how much it costs to fuel a $600 million superyacht? Hint – For that money, you can actually get an apartment in Manhattan and a Tesla Model S.

The things we associate with superyachts– size, grandeur, and billionaires; but never bills! If buying a megayacht is a big feat, then maintaining the behemoth deserves a trophy too. Many world-renowned superyachts cost hundreds of millions (Dilbar is worth $600 million), but have you ever wondered how much it costs to get these floating beasts of the seas from one point to another? Dilbar yacht is considered one of the largest yachts in the world in volume. It was record-breaking owing to its incredible technology and the sheer size and was launched by German shipyard Lürssen in 2016. The fourth-longest yacht in the world that can house a crew of a hundred people also flaunts a total fuel capacity of 1,000,049 liters. By comparison, the Airbus A380 which is the worlds largest commercial aircraft needs 372,800 liters of fuel to tank up.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
insideevs.com

Design Critique Of The New Tesla Roadster

It is rare in this writer’s experience to write a design critique of a car that was announced several years ago, has recently been redesigned, and is still not in the showrooms. Oh, I forgot, there aren’t any showrooms (or maybe one or two – I know for sure...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Here's How To Fix The Tesla Yoke Problem That Should Never Have Existed

Over the past couple of years, there have been a number of strange steering wheels that we've come across. Whether these are conceptual wheels that may never reach production or ones offered by manufacturers for today's market, they all seem to do the same sort of thing: reinvent the wheel. In some cases, this can be an innovative idea, but in most, it's a case of fixing something that isn't broken. One of the most famous examples is Tesla's yoke, which has come under fire for being impractical and potentially unsafe. An aftermarket company called T Sportline has now come up with a fix for the wheel, but we have questions.
CARS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Selling New Cars With Old Batteries, Facelifted Jeep Renegade, And Roush Bronco: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. In what has become a rather bizarre discovery, Tesla is selling 2021 Model 3s with battery packs from 2017. The vehicles come with a small disclaimer at the bottom of the web page saying, “Range figures may be up to 12% lower [than rated by the EPA] due to battery age.” As we all know, battery capacity reduces over time, explaining the disclaimer. But what isn’t quite so clear is how Tesla’s eight-year 100,000 miles warranty for its vehicles’ batteries with a minimum of 70 percent retention of battery capacity will work. Nor is it explained why such cars exist for sale in the first place.
CARS

