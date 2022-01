MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released the identity of a man they said told police he wanted a ‘bloodbath’ during a police standoff in Hialeah Gardens on Monday afternoon. Police said Ruben Ricardo Santana, 41, had been accused of pointing a gun at a relative, her husband and a child on Sunday afternoon, at a home near NW 102 Place and 125 Street. On Monday afternoon, police responded to the 12600 block of NW 102 Place to talk to Santana regarding what had happened the day before. Here is what the arrest report said happened next: “Upon arrival at the...

HIALEAH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO