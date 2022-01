Instead of relying on traditional approaches that can only predict whether patients' blood sugar control will progress from prediabetes to diabetes in the next five to 10 years, a team of researchers found that combining real-time data from wearable monitors and machine learning approaches could create accurate and near-term blood sugar control prediction with just six months of data. The research, led by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, opens the door to potentially preventing diabetes among many in this population through more immediate interventions. These findings were published in npj Digital Medicine.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO