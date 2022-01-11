Octoport’s Furniture Creates Onboard Elegance

This is the best course we could find online that helps you to learn to build concrete furniture with recycled materials to get a decorative terrazzo finish. This is an online course by artisanal furniture workshop, En Concret. Carolina and Eduardo, the founders of En Concret, will teach you everything you need to know to build concrete furniture with recycled materials. No advanced knowledge is needed. It’s the perfect course for curious and creative minds and anyone who wants to learn how to work with concrete. In 17 lessons, you will learn everything about the materials for your project as well as the importance of a mold and how to make one that allows you to build any furniture piece you want. By the end of the online course, you will be able to build a coffee table with a terrazzo finish using recycled plastic.

