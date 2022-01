Oral-B today as part of CES 2022 announced its latest smart toothbrush, the iO10 with iOSense, which builds upon the original iO toothbrush released in 2020. A key new feature of the iO10 is real-time oral health coaching built directly into the toothbrush's charging base, allowing you to monitor your brushing time, pressure, and coverage without needing to take your iPhone into the bathroom. Your brushing data then syncs to the Oral-B app for greater insights into your brushing habits.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO