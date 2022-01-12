ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash now available for Switch

Gematsu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK has released SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash for Switch via Nintendo eShop for $7.99 as the next title in its NEOGEO Pocket Color Selection series. Originally released for NEOGEO Pocket Color in SNK Cardfighter’s Version and the Capcom Cardfighter’s Version, the Switch re-release combines both versions into...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for January 2022 have been leaked

The Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for Jan. 2022 has been leaked online, revealing four games that are purportedly coming to the service next month. The information comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who just yesterday also leaked the PS Plus games for Jan. 2022. While PS4 and PS5 users subscribed to PlayStation’s service will gain access to major critically acclaimed titles like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5, the Games with Gold lineup is a little lighter on spectacle.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Mary Skelter 2 on PC to Remove Purge Minigame Present in Switch Version

Developer Ghostlight has shared information about the upcoming Steam port of Mary Skelter 2. The team has confirmed that “due to circumstances outside of their control,” they had to remove the Purge Corruption minigame. While this minigame is present in the Switch version of the game, Steam players won’t be able to interact with it. Basically, it skips the minigame entirely, but Jack will pay the same amount of mental state, and players will successfully complete the minigame when selected.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snk Vs Capcom#Nintendo Eshop#Snk Cardfighter#The Capcom Cardfighter#Nintendo Com#Character Cards#Action Cards#Japanese
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service. Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year. Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

How did the Cyberpunk 2077 dumpster fire become one of 2021's most played games?

In context: Cyberpunk 2077's launch was nothing short of disastrous, even by CD Projekt Red's own admission. It was plagued by long delays, totally overhyped, and then virtually unplayable on last-gen consoles. The PC version was playable, but buggy and the current-gen ports were a complete no-show. Fans anxious for the game were vocally disappointed. Yet somehow, Cyberpunk 2077 became one of 2021's biggest games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Adds 3 Games

In case you missed it, Xbox today announced the new Xbox Game Pass games coming to the service in early January, and while the bigger titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Spelunky 2 are still to come, the announcement included three surprise releases that were added to the service today. The three titles that are available right this moment are Gorogoa, Olija, and The Pedestrian.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
gamingbolt.com

15 Best PS5 Games of 2021

Compared to the banger year that was 2020, 2021 was a relatively quiet one for PlayStation- but we’re at a point where even relatively quiet years are brimming with excellent games to play across a variety of different genres. PS5 and PS4 players had no shortage of excellent games to choose from over the last 12 months, and here, we’re going to highlight a handful of those as the ones that we enjoyed the most- before picking one of them as the ultimate winner for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

10 games to look forward to in 2022

Given all the hardships and strife over the past year, 2021 really was quite an excellent year for games. There were remakes galore, of course, but also new entries into beloved franchises like Monster Hunter Rise and Hitman. We also saw the first proper full year with the new consoles out, and while the PlayStation 5 dominated the early portion of the year with exclusives like Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Xbox rounded off a banner year with Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Halo Infinite Review

With the announcement of another game in the Halo series, fans everywhere leapt to their feet and it was almost as if you could hear the series chorus wherever you were. As a much beloved franchise that has stood the test of time for more than two decades now, there have been numerous attempts to refresh the formula and make the series feel different than a level-based FPS game. Halo Infinite does just that, taking the focus from campaign levels to a wide open world a-la Ubisoft titles. With improvements on traversal, gunplay, and an overall feeling of vastness that wasn’t as present in older titles, Infinite is an insane deal to get on a service like Xbox Games Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022

Every year has been a good year to be a Nintendo Switch owner, and 2022 will be no different. Nintendo and third-party developers have already revealed several major games that are coming to Switch next year, including the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3 (finally!), and Triangle Strategy, and there are surely many more unannounced titles where that came from. So let’s pause for a minute and reflect on just how exciting this lineup is! Here are the biggest and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022 that we know about so far, plus a couple extras to keep watch for.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Card-Based Tactical RPG Ash of Gods: The Way New Demo Now Available

AurumDust have released an Ash of Gods: The Way new demo, letting players experience more of their upcoming card-based tactical RPG sequel. The Ash of Gods: The Way new demo was originally released as part of a previous Steam Next Fest event. AurumDust have gathered feedback from the original demo and implemented a number of changes. Some of these tweaks include rebalanced battles, completely redesigned challenges, and improved UI. Anyone interested in trying out the new demo can find it on the game’s Steam page.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Radirgy Swag now available in the west

Shoot ’em up Radirgy Swag is now available for Switch via Nintendo eShop in the west for $19.99. Radirgy Swag first launched for Switch on June 13, 2019 in Japan. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo.com:. Take a quick trip to the moon! Enjoy the radio...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Dino Clash Tribal War is a strategic PvP title with dinosaurs, now available for pre-registration on Android

Dino Clash: Tribal War is a new Jurassic merge RPG that allows you to build a legion of primitive warriors and dinosaurs. It is a large-scale strategic war game that requires you to use the art of war and become the strongest in primitive times. It has been developed by NEOWIZ, wwho have previously released Golf Impact – World Tour, Forest Island : Relaxing Game, TAPSONIC TOP – Music Grand Prix, and Blackjack 21 online card games.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Capcom Heroes make their card debut in TEPPEN with Breath of Resistance

TOKYO, Japan – January 5, 2022 – The War of the Goddess continues with Episode 2 “Breath of Resistance” launching in TEPPEN beginning today! Witness the start of a rebellion against the Goddess Myria’s salvation, featuring beloved characters from Breath of Fire, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and more. Characters from Red Earth also make their TEPPEN debut.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy