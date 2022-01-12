ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
:3LON launches label, PLUR.net, with new single, ‘Quantum Leaping'

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
Cover picture for the articleBaltimore-based producer, singer and songwriter :3LON, AKA Elon Battle, is launching a new label, PLUR.net, with the first single, 'Quantum Leaping', set to be released on 14th January....

ARTBAT remix ‘Age of Love’ and launch UPPERGROUND label

Ukrainian duo ARTBAT have linked with dance legend Pete Tong for what is set to be one of the pair’s biggest ever tunes: a forward-thinking new take on the Balearic dance classic ‘Age of Love’ on Ministry of Sound. The stylish new single is out digitally on January 7th and on vinyl on February 4th 2022.
Free online electronic music exhibition launched by Google

Google launched its 'Music, Makers & Machines' online multi-media exhibition last week to celebrate electronic dance music. Hosted by the Google Arts & Culture platform, the free exhibit details the history of the synthesiser, pioneering artists, legendary music studios, and the evolution of the music and clubbing culture that later followed. It can be accessed on desktop, or via Android and iOS.
G2 Esports launch record label with first “epic power metal” single

Berlin-based esports organization G2 Esports have launched their own record label, releasing their first “epic power metal” song featuring their CEO Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez. As esports grows as an industry, organizations are trying to find ways to make themselves stand out from the crowd. Whether it’s...
New label to reissue '90s and early '00s Irish dance music records

A new label has launched with a focus on reissuing classic and forgotten Irish electronic music from the '90s and early '00s. Arís' first release comes in the form of a reissue of two tracks from Irish trio Bumble's progressive house-inspired 1992 EP 'West In Motion'. The 'Banana Mix' and 'Hard Mix' of the EP's titular track have been remastered for the reissue, marking the release's 30th anniversary.
Listen to NikNak’s mix for DJ Mag’s Radio 1 Dance residency

NikNak’s mix for DJ Mag’s Radio 1 Dance residency is available to stream on demand now. Listen to it here, or via the BBC Sounds app. NikNak is an award-winning turntablist, producer and presenter based in Leeds, who is just at home mixing funk and hip-hop as she is dubstep and d&b, and as comfortable putting together experimental ambient works as she is interviewing icons for her The Narrative podcast; she’s on the rise and doing it her way. Her mix for our series is a thrilling trip through rhythms and styles with her singular technique at the fore.
Scuffed Recordings launches new single series with Wager and 95Bones collab

Scuffed Recordings has launched a new single series, Scuffed Bits, kicking off with a collaboration between label co-founder Wager and label regular 95Bones, 'Purple Hilt', which lands on 14th January 2022. Comprising two mixes of the track — "East London Aerial' and '1315 Broadway' — the release spans broken, acid-tipped...
FKA Twigs announces new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’

FKA Twigs has announced a new mixtape, ‘CAPRISONGS’. After teasing new music via TikTok on 5th January, the English multidisciplinary artist announced the 17-track release on Thursday. ‘CAPRISONGS’ will be released on 14th January. In an Instagram accompanying the announcement, Twigs described the mixtape as “my...
Rezz shares new track, 'Menace': Listen

Rezz has shared a new track, 'Menace'. Out now, the track was first teased during her performance at last year's HARD Summer event, but was left off recent album 'Spiral', which was released in November. Fans can now hear the track, which was originally conceived during the sessions for 'Spiral',...
David Guetta and MORTEN release new future rave track, ‘Permanence’: Listen

David Guetta and MORTEN have dropped a new track, 'Permanence', adding another future rave release to their collaborative back catalogue. Check it out below. Opening with an atmospheric wall of tension-building sound, the production quickly drops into a weighty techno-edged beat, which for some will draw comparisons with the pair's previous joint effort, 'Alive Again', and their remix of David Guetta and Sia's classic, 'Titanium', crafted together to mark the anthems 10th anniversary.
Vinyl pressing plant launches express service for super limited releases

Taiwanese vinyl pressing plant Mobineko is launching a new express for limited runs of 25-100 records. The Mobineko Express service promises to deliver pressings of limited releases in a four week turnaround time. The company claims it has spent the past few years designing a brand new press with the purpose of being fast and efficient for small pressing runs.
How Masters At Work's 'Nuyorican Soul' took the duo back to their Latin roots

Two decades before Daft Punk rolled back the technological years on ‘Random Access Memories’, another iconic house duo went back to their roots. Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez and Little Louie Vega, aka Masters At Work, were the kings of New York house music in the mid-1990s, a time when the city’s house scene was arguably at its peak. And Nuyorican Soul — both project and album name — was the jewel in their crown, an uber-lush vision of dance music that reeked of expensively cut clothing and vibrated with life, recorded, much like ‘Random Access Memories,’ with an elite team of studio musicians and majestic special guests. Disco is at the heart of both albums, its steady four-four pulse the glue that binds them together. But whereas Daft Punk joined disco with soft rock, ’80s pop, and just a hint of prog, Masters At Work added salsa spice, jazz swing, and soul glow to the disco blueprint, producing a percussive tribute to their hometown.
DJ Python announces new EP, ‘Club Sentimientos Vol. 2’, on Incienso

DJ Python has announced details of a new EP, 'Club Sentimientos Vol 2', on New York label Incienso. The producers first solo record since 2020's 'Mas Amable' LP, the three-track release will arrive via Anthony Naples and Jenny Slattery's impriny on January 21st. The EP will be available digitally, on...
Premiere: Wayward ‘Thirty Three (Eliza Rose Re Rub)’

UK duo Wayward have invited a cast of producers to remix their 2021 debut LP, ‘Waiting For The World’. The 11-track remix album features reworks from an array of established and emerging artists at the cutting edge of their field of dance music, including Tim Reaper, Kareem Ali, BAE BAE, 1-800 GIRLS and Kilig. Unperson, Cameo Blush, System Olympia, Tour-Maubourg and Eliza Rose also contribute to the release, with each artist putting their own distinctive spin on Wayward’s atmospheric breaks and blissed-out melodic techno.
Bézier announces new EP on Dark Entries, ‘Valencia’

Bézier has announced details of an EP set for release via Dark Entries. The Honey Soundsystem co-founder - real name Robert Yang - will release 'Valencia' via the San Francisco imprint on February 18th. Spanning disco, techno and heavy synths, the EP is described by Dark Entries as a "six-track rumination on memory, geography, and transmutation."
Nik Colk Void announces debut solo album, ‘Bucked Up Space’, on Editions Mego

Nik Colk Void has announced her debut solo album, 'Bucked Up Space', which will land on 8th April via Editions Mego. One half of Factory Floor and one-third of Carter Tutti Void, the producer has a well-established reputation for work with modulars, vocals, and guitars. This new nine-track project centres on layered instrumental noise, improvisation, and free sonic exploration, which she described as “a distorted reality, the space that lives at the start of an idea, then floats in public view, before returning to inform my understanding of the idea.”
Shanghai party Scandal releases new compilation with Temple Rat, LaughingEars, more

Shanghai party crew Scandal have launched a new label with the release of their debut compilation, ‘Alexithymia 述情障碍’. Comprising eight tracks from women producers around China, the compilation features contributions from Laughing Ears, Gouachi, Temple Rat and Scandal co-founder Everlast Phantom, among others. Spanning techno, breaks, experimental electronics and more, ‘Alexithymia 述情障碍’ is described as intending “to reflect on the current atmosphere of atomization and fragmentation in our society, inviting eight local female producers to demonstrate how they express this emotional blockage through their music."
