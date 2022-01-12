ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

World Soccer Talk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLimbe (Cameroon) (AFP) – The Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia on Wednesday ended in confusion amid bizarre scenes as the Tunisian team complained that the referee...

worldsoccertalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Fingers crossed’ – Cristiano Ronaldo confident he will play against Aston Villa

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Janny Sikazwe, the referee at the centre of AFCON chaos with Mali and Tunisia after blowing for full-time five minutes early, was suspended amid corruption allegations in 2018

The referee at the centre of the chaos in the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia was suspended for corruption allegations in 2018. Janny Sikazwe blew for the final whistle in the 85th minute of the match between the two sides before restarting play, rejecting a VAR review of a red card and then ending the match 20 seconds early once again.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stand#The Room#Afcon#Tunisian#Group F#Continental Champions#Afp
Daily Mail

Tunisia launch an appeal calling for their AFCON clash against Mali to be replayed following their controversial 1-0 defeat in the Group F game after the referee blew for full-time after just 85 minutes

Tunisia have appealed to replay their Africa Cup of Nations Group F match against Mali after the game ended in a controversial 1-0 defeat. Mali were 1-0 up through Ibrahima Kone's spot kick when referee Janny Sikazwe blew the final whistle early. The Zambian official blew the final whistle after...
FIFA
Tribal Football

AFCON: Mali defeat furious Tunisia after ref rejects injury-time

Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations in a Group F game which ended in controversy. Carthage Eagles coach Mondher Kebaier and his technical staff rushed onto the field at full-time after referee Janny Sikazwe failed to add any injury time. The second half saw two stoppages...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid

LIMBE, Cameroon (AP) — A referee at the African Cup of Nations has caused chaos by twice blowing early for the end of a game. It incensed coaches on the losing team and raised the absurd possibility that the game might have to be restarted for the remaining few minutes. Referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia first blew for full time after only 85 minutes of the Group F opener between Tunisia and Mali in Limbe. Mali was leading 1-0. Sikazwe appeared to realize his mistake and restarted the game soon after. But Sikazwe then blew full time again nearly a minute before the 90 minutes were up.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Douala (AFP) – Algeria began their defence of the Africa Cup of Nations title with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone in Douala on Tuesday, as Riyad Mahrez’s side struggled to break down one of the tournament’s rank outsiders. Qatar-based winger Yacine Brahimi missed the holders’...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

London (AFP) – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the League Cup semi-finals should be played over one leg in future to reduce fixture congestion. Klopp’s side host Arsenal in the semi-final first leg on Thursday after the match was delayed for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Liverpool camp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
raventribune.com

African Cup: Corruption! Referee Janni Chicasway ends match between Tunisia and Malik twice

He then apologized and came out with a ball. The final whistle of the match in Cameroon’s Limbe came after 89:45 minutes, thus 15 seconds too early. This time the whole Tunisian delegation was furious, and coach Mander Kieber frantically waved his watch in front of the officers’ noses. To face the wrath of the “eagles of Carthage” the jury had to leave the field under the protection of security guards.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Bayern star Coman signs contract extension until 2027

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Wednesday. “I am very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know that we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals,” the France winger said in a statement.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

Douala (AFP) – A stunning early strike by Max-Alain Gradel gave the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Wednesday. Gradel, the former Bournemouth and Saint-Etienne winger who now plays club football in Turkey, fired...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Iheanacho overshadows Salah and Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Johannesburg (AFP) – Kelechi Iheanacho overshadowed fellow Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday as Nigeria made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and title-holders Algeria were held. The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as Nigeria overcame...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy