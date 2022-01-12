Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to be fit for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Aston Villa this Saturday.The 36-year-old missed Monday night’s FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard’s side with a muscular problem but was due to train on Thursday with the hope of returning to Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the trip to Villa Park.“I’m good,” Ronaldo said on the club website. “I just have a little touch but, you know, it’s part of my work.ℹ️ @Cristiano has issued a fitness update ahead of Saturday's #PL trip to Aston Villa...#MUFC | #AVLMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2022“You know, we have...
