Nik Colk Void announces debut solo album, ‘Bucked Up Space’, on Editions Mego

Singer/songwriter Jadelyn has been preparing and gearing up for this moment of her career for some time now. Last Friday, she released her first ever solo single, "About You". Born in Washington, Jadelyn learned to play guitar and make country music with her father. She moved to LA and had been building her core following over the last few years. Her song "About You" has empowering lyrics about her getting over an old breakup. Produced by Brennan Loney, the pop song contains unembellished production with a catchy hook vocally from Jadelyn.

