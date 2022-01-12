ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nik Colk Void announces debut solo album, ‘Bucked Up Space’, on Editions Mego

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNik Colk Void has announced her debut solo album, 'Bucked Up Space', which will land on 8th April via Editions Mego. One half of Factory Floor and one-third of Carter Tutti Void, the producer has a well-established reputation for work with modulars, vocals, and guitars. This new nine-track project centres on...

djmag.com

antiMUSIC

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Shocked They Picked Him 2021 In Review

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley (Wolfsbane) had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he looked back at his audition and his legacy with the legendary metal band during a chat with the 80's Glam Metalcast. We were sent the following excerpts:. On auditioning for Iron Maiden: "They...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Choi Ye Na to make her solo debut this month

Choi Ye Na will be making her solo debut soon. On January 2nd at midnight KST, Yuehua Entertainment released a coming soon poster on the former IZ*ONE member's official social media accounts. According to the released poster, Choi Ye Na will be making her official solo debut on January 17th at 6 PM KST.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs Announces New Mixtape ‘Caprisongs’ Arriving Next Week

FKA Twigs announced Thursday that her mixtape Caprisongs — her first collection of new music since 2019’s Magdalene — will be released on Friday, Jan. 14. “CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends,” the singer wrote of the mixtape on Instagram. “CAPRISONGS… it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Jadelyn releases her debut solo single "About You"

Singer/songwriter Jadelyn has been preparing and gearing up for this moment of her career for some time now. Last Friday, she released her first ever solo single, "About You". Born in Washington, Jadelyn learned to play guitar and make country music with her father. She moved to LA and had been building her core following over the last few years. Her song "About You" has empowering lyrics about her getting over an old breakup. Produced by Brennan Loney, the pop song contains unembellished production with a catchy hook vocally from Jadelyn.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

CRSSD Festival Announces 2022 Lineup: Glass Animals, SOFI TUKKER, More

CRSSD Festival will return to San Diego, CA’s Waterfront Park on March 5th–6th, 2022. Marking the first spring edition since 2020, CRSSD has compiled a diverse electronic music lineup with a focus on house, techno, and eclectic live acts spread across three stages. Holding down the Ocean View...
FESTIVAL
antiMUSIC

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours." They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yuju reveals track list for debut solo mini album 'REC.'

Yuju has revealed the track list for her debut solo mini album 'REC.'. According to the track list below, Yuju's mini album includes "Bad Blood", title song "Play", "Barely, Winter" featuring Mad Clown, "The Killa", and "Blue Nostalgia". Her mini album 'REC.' is set to drop on January 18 KST, and it's her first release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment.
MUSIC
SFGate

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind of the Weeknd.”
MUSIC
Yardbarker

The Weeknd announces new album 'Dawn FM' is coming this week

Posted Monday morning (Jan. 3), the one-minute teaser video promises "a new sonic universe from the mind of the The Weeknd" and boasts a heavy-hitting list of collaborators: Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never. "You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM," an...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steven Wilson announces next solo release will be another concept album

Steven Wilson has announced that his next solo album, which he is looking to release in 2023, will be another concept album. In a new year message to fans on his website, Wilson discussed his the upcoming Porcupine Tree album Closure/Continuation which will be released next year, as well as an array of other projects he's been working on, which include a new book and a box set looking at the influence of progressive music on the 80s.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Black Country, New Road Share Video for “Concorde”

Black Country, New Road have shared a sci-fi B movie-inspired new video for their song “Concorde.” The song was previously released back in November by the band as the newest single from their forthcoming sophomore album, Ants From Up There, which will be out on February 4 via Ninja Tune. Watch the Maxim Kelly-directed video below.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo announces new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2, premieres anthemic lead single, Divide & Conquer

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has announced a new solo album, War of the Worlds, Pt. 2. The sequel to 2018's War of the Worlds, Pt. 1, the album will – like its predecessor – feature bassist John DeServio and drummer John Macaluso, with the new addition of vocalist Dino Jelusick. It's set for a March 25 release via InsideOut Music.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Kraftwerk's Wolfgang Flur announces new star-studded solo album

Former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flur has announced that he will release a brand new solo album, Magazine 1, through Cherry Red Records on March 4. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new album sees the former Kraftwerk percussionist working with a host of guests from...
ROCK MUSIC
thebrag.com

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul teases solo album ‘6equence’ with new visuals

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul has officially kicked off a new era for her upcoming solo album 6equence with new visuals. Hiking up anticipation for her third solo album 6equence earlier today, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul announced the single ‘Lunatic’. The single comes with new visuals of the star and is presumed to be the last offering from her before the album release on January 19th.
MUSIC
JamBase

moe.’s Rob Derhak Releases Solo Album ‘Songs For Other People’

Moe. bassist Rob Derhak unveiled a new solo album entitled Songs For Other People today on Bandcamp. Derhak wrote and recorded all eight tracks on the LP during the pandemic while touring was paused. Songs For Other People includes compositions commissioned by fans. Rob provided all vocals, guitars, bass, keyboards...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Lou Roy Announces Debut Album Pure Chaos, Shares Lead Single "Uppercut"

Last September, Los Angeles indie-pop singer/songwriter Lou Roy charmed us with her debut release on U.K. indie label Balloon Machine (heka, Laura Fell), the “effortlessly engaging” “Valkyrie.” There’s more where that came from, as Roy has detailed her first full-length, Pure Chaos, coming April 29, and shared its latest single, the joyously resilient “Uppercut.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
wbgo.org

A preview of 2 albums debuting in 2022

CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT: (Singing) I tried to keep our love going strong. NATE CHINEN, BYLINE: Hi, I'm Nate Chinen, editorial director at WBGO, and one of the albums I'm most excited about in 2022 is by the singer Cecile McLorin Salvant. It's titled "Ghost Song," and it releases on Nonesuch Records on March 4.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Tireless collaborator Reno Cruz steps out with his debut solo album

Since moving to Chicago from his native California in 2017, singer-songwriter Reno Cruz has made an indelible mark on the city’s indie-rock and soul-music scenes, spending the past few years playing guitar in the Lala Lala live band and collaborating with Gossip Wolf faves such as Wyatt Waddell, Sen Morimoto, and Shawnee Dez (who also works for the Reader). After the pandemic hit in March 2020, Cruz began occasionally dropping lush, lovingly orchestrated solo tracks that display an easy candor about feelings of isolation and solitude. Two of those songs, “Your Love” and “F.I.L.I.N.T.H.,” reappear as standouts on Cruz’s debut solo album, Falling in Love Is Not That Hard, which arrives digitally on Friday, January 21, via his Bandcamp. That night he’ll celebrate with a set at Lincoln Park venue Golden Dagger, which was just rehabbed after a fire; Macie Stewart of Ohmme headlines.
CHICAGO, IL
themusicuniverse.com

Randall King announces highly anticipated major label debut album

Country music traditionalist Randall King is entering the new year with the long-awaited announcement that has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats – or barstools. His forthcoming major label debut album, Shot Glass, will be available everywhere on March 18th via Warner Music Nashville. Featuring 11 standout tracks, eight of which co-written by King, the album centers around a night out at a bar, which each song representing a different point of view of those in the room. Produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, Shot Glass tells the tale that you’re never drinking alone.
MUSIC

