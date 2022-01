People are going crazy over Wordle, the simple word game created by Josh Wardle. Wardle published the game on the web and told the New York Times that since it was a “labor of love,” he’s not interested in creating an app version of it. Wordle is easily accessible on the web, but the Wordle copycats that came out on the App Store and were eventually taken down by Apple show that there is a demand for an app version.

