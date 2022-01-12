David Guetta and MORTEN release new future rave track, ‘Permanence’: Listen

Two decades before Daft Punk rolled back the technological years on ‘Random Access Memories’, another iconic house duo went back to their roots. Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez and Little Louie Vega, aka Masters At Work, were the kings of New York house music in the mid-1990s, a time when the city’s house scene was arguably at its peak. And Nuyorican Soul — both project and album name — was the jewel in their crown, an uber-lush vision of dance music that reeked of expensively cut clothing and vibrated with life, recorded, much like ‘Random Access Memories,’ with an elite team of studio musicians and majestic special guests. Disco is at the heart of both albums, its steady four-four pulse the glue that binds them together. But whereas Daft Punk joined disco with soft rock, ’80s pop, and just a hint of prog, Masters At Work added salsa spice, jazz swing, and soul glow to the disco blueprint, producing a percussive tribute to their hometown.

