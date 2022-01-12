ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Consumer Prices Jump 7%, Most in 40 Years

By Ken Bredemeier
Voice of America
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices jumped 7% in December compared to a year earlier, the highest inflation rate in 40 years, the government’s Labor Department reported Wednesday. Higher prices coursed throughout the U.S. economy in 2021, with the biggest increases since 1982. The annualized jump in December...

AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
DailyFx

Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach

Gold prices unable to capitalize on US CPI even as the Dollar weakens. Rising real yields undercut bullion’s alternative store-of-value appeal. US retail sales, consumer confidence data to inform Fed policy outlook. Gold prices found some support as December’s much-anticipated US CPI data registered broadly in line with expectations,...
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
