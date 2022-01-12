Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830

Gold eyes overhead resistance. US dollar weakens despite supportive US Treasury yields. Gold is pushing back towards noted resistance between $1,830/oz. and $1,836/oz. despite four-decade high US inflation. The precious metal is benefitting from a bout of weakness in the US dollar as traders unwind their aggressive bets on the greenback. The US dollar has been a one-way trade leading up into this year with bulls controlling price action, supported by an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. With the Fed’s thoughts now clear for all to see, some US dollar bets are being unwound despite still supportive US Treasury yields. The interest-rate sensitive is currently quoted around 0.92%, up from around 0.20% just four months ago, while the benchmark 10-year is quoted at 1.75%. Despite the current bout of US dollar weakness, these Treasury yields will underpin the greenback moving forward, weighing on the price of the precious metal.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO