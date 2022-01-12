ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUBG now free to play on Xbox, Battlegrounds Plus required for Ranked mode

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Krafton announced that PUBG was going free to play last year. Those without Xbox Live Gold subscriptions can now play the game for free, but there is an exception: Ranked Mode...

#Pubg#Xbox Live Gold#Battlegrounds Plus#G Coins#Xp#Battleground Plus
