A massive surge of COVID-19 cases is dealing retailers a new blow in terms of staffing shortages. Lululemon, Nike, Starbucks and Macy’s have all implemented new shortened hours in some locations in the last few weeks, as retailers struggle to keep stores staffed during the pandemic. Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said on Monday that limiting staffing and capacity constraints from Omicron impacted recent results for the company. He added that the company had implemented “reduced operating hours in certain locations,” which has also impacted results. Lululemon now expects net revenue to be on the lower end of its range of $2.125 billion to...

