Footage from the aftermath of Kanye West's alleged criminal battery incident early this morning has surfaced online. Late this afternoon (Jan. 13), TMZ posted video of the moments following Ye allegedly punching a man who was asking for an autograph in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to Los Angeles' Fox 11, a fan saw Kanye sitting in his car and proceeded to approach him. Once he got to Yeezy, however, things escalated to the point where the rapper got out of his car, began yelling expletives and then punched the fan.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO