Remember when CFO Christine McCarthy joked about shrinking portion sizes and it helping guests waistlines? Well I don’t know if the sizes have shrunk down anymore than they already have, but WDWNT just caught that they have raised prices on a bunch of already overpriced food and beverages at the parks. Disney needs to get every penny they can. I mean multi-million dollar executive bonus money has to come from somewhere and they aren’t getting it from the box office or massive uptick in Disney+ subscribers.

