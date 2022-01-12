20 people moved from St. Johns Ave. encampment to shelter

Special Olympics Texas athletes will head to the Hill Country in February for their first statewide event in two years, the 2022 Winter Games. Sponsored by the cities of Bee Cave and Lakeway, the three-day event occurring Feb. 18-20 is expected to bring about 1,000 athletes and their families to the area to compete in volleyball, floorball, powerlifting, cycling and golf. The event also includes FUNdamental sports, intended to train foundational motor skills for athletes with physical and/or developmental disabilities who would like to compete in the future.
