Austin, TX

20 people moved from St. Johns Ave. encampment to shelter

By Darcy Sprague
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 1 day ago
The city of Austin moved 20 individuals living in an encampment at St. Johns Ave. and I-35 to a shelter through the program Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link, according to a city...

