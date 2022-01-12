20 people moved from St. Johns Ave. encampment to shelter

Round Rock residents who frequent Kinningham and Buck Egger parks can expect to see some changes on the playgrounds in six or seven months, according to city officials. That is because the Round Rock City Council approved the replacement of playground equipment at Kinningham and Buck Egger parks during its Jan. 13 meeting. The $141,263.27 Kinningham Park project includes the demolition of the current playground, purchase and installation of new equipment as well as safety surfacing. It will be paid for through the city's parks improvement and acquisition fund. Similarly, the Buck Egger Park project will see the playground's equipment and safety surfacing replaced for $114,731.64, to be paid for through the city's general self-financed construction fund.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO