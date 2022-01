The 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching the mid-way point and all the Boston Celtics have to show for it is mediocre play and a sub-.500 record of 20-21. To say this campaign has been a disappointment would be a complete understatement, for, at least when heading into the year, the C’s truly looked to be a team on the upswing after having themselves an active summer that saw much-needed front office shakeups and key rotational adjustments.

