These Local Mindfulness Experts Will Get You Through Another Stressful Winter

Season 3 of the pandemic feels a lot like season 1, so it’s easy to lose track of time. It’s even easier to forget to care for your hands—but the frigid weather, combined with the fact that we’re all aggressively surfing the handwashing wave, means hand cream is a non-negotiable. Scented hand cream is a reward for your digits and your nose. Apply a thick coat at night, and luxuriate on a lightly fragranced pillow in the morning. Touch your phone, and find the scent lingering next time you pick it up to make a call. Simply put: if you already need to use hand cream you may as well find one that you love, and really good scented hand creams are so incredibly lovable. If you’re looking for a reason to give your mitts (and your senses) some extra attention, maybe you’ll find it below.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO