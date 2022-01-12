The Blue Collar Bookseller for president

My first guest of 2022, Chris Stirewalt, is one of my very favorite guests, and a guy who, in my opinion, is the best political analyst in America. He's an equal-opportunity critic (and complimenter, on those rare occasions when a politician deserves praise), he has an encyclopedic knowledge of American politics and political history, and he's really really funny. Chris is a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and Contributing Editor at The Dispatch. He also loves pickles and questions the dangerousness of quicksand. I do subscribe to The Dispatch and I encourage you to do the same. That way you'll get Chris's new newsletter: Introducing: Stirewaltisms - by Chris Stirewalt - The Sweep (thedispatch.com) And Chris's book about American populism is a fun and useful read: Every Man a King: A Short, Colorful History of American Populists: Stirewalt, Chris: 9781538729762: Amazon.com: Books.

