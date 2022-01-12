ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's inflation tame in 2021 amid stable economy

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- With a mild retreat last month, China's inflation largely remained tame throughout 2021 against the backdrop of sustained economic recovery, while soaring prices emerged as a massive threat in many parts of the world. China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation,...

AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
US report on South China Sea is to mislead public, confuse right with wrong: China

Beijing [China], January 13 (ANI): After the US released a study on China's claim over South China Sea, Beijing on Thursday responded saying said that the United States report on international law is to "mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation."Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing on Thursday said: "The study of the US side misrepresent international law to mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation.""As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China sets great store by the Convention and earnestly observes the Convention in an rigid and responsible manner. The US refuses to join the Convention, but styles itself as the judge. It wantonly misrepresents the Convention and adopts double standards out of selfish gains. Such political manipulation is irresponsible and undermines international rule of law," the Foreign Minister Spokesperson said in a statement.
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
mix929.com

S.Korea’s central bank raises rates amid inflation worries

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s central bank raised its benchmark rate back to where it was before the pandemic on Friday, seeking to restrain inflation and household debt growth as global policymakers move to end emergency stimulus to contain rapid consumer price rises. The Bank of Korea’s monetary...
dallassun.com

World's Largest Trade Deal: Mix of Business and Diplomacy

SAN FRANCISCO - The world's largest free trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), could help export-reliant Asian companies and may be good diplomacy, experts say. The trade agreement went into effect Jan. 1. In Thailand, Prapaipan Manathanya has high hopes for what the trade deal will mean for...
Reuters

ECB will do everything it takes to get inflation to 2%: Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank remains confident that inflation will fall this year but stands ready to adjust policy to get to this goal, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday. "We understand that rising prices are a concern for many people, and we take that...
The Independent

UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
