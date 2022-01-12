China's inflation tame in 2021 amid stable economy

Beijing [China], January 13 (ANI): After the US released a study on China's claim over South China Sea, Beijing on Thursday responded saying said that the United States report on international law is to "mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation."Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin during a press briefing on Thursday said: "The study of the US side misrepresent international law to mislead the public, confuse right with wrong and upset the regional situation.""As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China sets great store by the Convention and earnestly observes the Convention in an rigid and responsible manner. The US refuses to join the Convention, but styles itself as the judge. It wantonly misrepresents the Convention and adopts double standards out of selfish gains. Such political manipulation is irresponsible and undermines international rule of law," the Foreign Minister Spokesperson said in a statement.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 19 HOURS AGO