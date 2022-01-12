ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Natalie Azar on mask guidance and COVID-19 testing

 1 day ago

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring which has many questioning whether to upgrade...

KBUR

CDC updates Covid-19 isolation recommendations, provides guidance on testing

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the recommended Covid-19 isolation period, stating that if people have access to a Covid-19 test, the best approach is to use a rapid test toward the end of their five-day isolation period. The agency has faced pressure over the past week from outside medical experts to include a testing component in its new shortened isolation period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Kerry Sanders visits a factory in Florida where workers are working around the clock to keep up with the unprecedented demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits. Many stores are sold out of the tests, and prices have gone up where consumers are able to find them.Jan. 13, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Guidance will not change on face masks, COVID-19 cases predicted to peak in US: CDC Director Walensky

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency's guidance on face masks would not change. "[The] CDC continues to recommend that any mask is better than no mask and we do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19. And, the recommendation is not going to change," she told reporters during the White House COVID-19 response team briefing.
U.S. POLITICS
KTAL

LDH provides guidance to those unable to get COVID-19 test due to shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health has shared recommendations for those unable to find COVID-19 tests due to a nationwide increase in demand. The LDH advises against visiting an emergency room simply to obtain a test if you have mild or no symptoms. Emergency rooms are for the seriously ill or people needing immediate medical attention.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso, local doctor differ on COVID-19 testing guidance

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — There is different guidance coming from both the City of El Paso and a local infectious disease expert when it comes to testing options for COVID-19. "Even if you do test positive with an at-home test, we strongly encourage the community to go and get a PCR test,” said Communications Director for the City of El Paso, Laura Cruz-Acosta.
EL PASO, TX
CNET

At-home COVID-19 tests: FDA says kits may be less sensitive to omicron. What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread during the year-end holiday season, the Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday at-home test kits may not be as good at detecting the mutated strain of the virus. "Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity," the FDA said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

CDC: Black hole of antigen testing could hide a COVID iceberg

Earlier this week, the CDC recommended new quarantine guidelines for those who test positive for asymptomatic COVID or those who are exposed to someone with COVID. This new guidance came as the Omicron variant spreads quickly through communities, leaving some scratching their heads. The director of the CDC sat down for an interview with NPR to explain these new guidelines, and we learned that we might not even have a complete picture of how quickly Omicron is spreading because of a lack of testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

CDC director clarifies why isolation guidance changed from 10 days to 5

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained why the agency has shortened its recommended isolation period for people infected with COVID-19, saying it's based on "years of science" about when people are most contagious with the virus. Rochelle Walensky spoke on TODAY Friday amid confusion over...
EDUCATION
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS

