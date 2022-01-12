ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Belonging to Elvis Presley Is For Sale

By Amanda Cline
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The King Of Rock ’n‘ Roll had good taste in music…and Cadillacs. A 1975 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham classic car that once belonged to Elvis Presley is hitting the auction block through Car and Classic. It is quite a bargain, too. Elvis Presley bought the 1975 Cadillac...

DoYouRemember?

Elvis’ Step-Brother Says The King Was Like A Father To Him

Elvis Presley grew up in a small family that consisted of himself, mother Gladys, and father Vernon. He also had an older twin brother, Jesse, who tragically died the day he was born. But Elvis would later become an older brother himself when tragedy again broke apart his family and introduced a new one. This new brother was David and he would come to regard Elvis in the highest esteem.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Cousin Reflects on the King’s Love for a White Christmas

Elvis Presley famously loved Christmas. The icon used the holiday as a chance every year to spoil his nearest and dearest, hosting the festivities at his mansion, known as Graceland. The day would be filled with gifts, pranks, and decorations to the nines. Presley’s younger cousin Billy, who spent much of his time growing up at Graceland, reflects on the singer’s love for the holiday– and the year everything was covered in snow.
CELEBRITIES
Elvis Presley
wvli927.com

Elvis Presley Remembered On His 87th Birthday

Saturday (January 8th) marks what would have been the “King of Rock n' Roll” Elvis Presley's 85th birthday. From his meteoric rise to fame in the 1950's, to his death at the age of 42 in 1977, through to the present-day; the world is still fascinated by everything that is Elvis. After working as a movie theater usher and a truck driver for a Memphis Electrical Company, Elvis began singing locally as “The Hillbilly Cat,” and signed to the late Sam Phillips' Sun Records, who then sold his contract for $35,000 to RCA Victor in 1955. Elvis went on to become rock's first true global superstar.
MEMPHIS, TN
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1988 Cadillac Fleetwood d’Elegance

1988 was an interesting year for The General’s Cadillac Division. The Cavalier-based Cimarron was in its final year of sales, the Hamtramck/Turin-built Allanté was in its second year (and priced about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class), and the “traditional” rear-wheel-drive Brougham sedan shared showroom space with the front-wheel-drive De Villes, Eldorados, and Sevilles. The old Sixty Special name was still being used, along with such slightly newer titles as Elegante and d’Elegance. While the Allanté lived at the top of the GM prestige pyramid for ’88, the Fleetwood was the car of choice for those very wealthy Cadillac shoppers who insisted on four doors and zero Pininfarina nonsense. Here’s one of those cars, found in excellent condition in a Denver yard last spring.
CARS
New Haven Register

RS Recommends: Elvis Presley Estate Unveils Collection of ‘Elvis Whiskey and Rye’

Fans of Elvis Presley have a new way to celebrate The King’s birthday this year, with the introduction of “Elvis Whiskey.”. The officially-licensed spirits launched last fall with a Tennessee straight whiskey ($55) (dubbed “Tiger Man” whiskey after one of Presley’s many nicknames) and a straight rye whiskey ($55), both sourced and bottled in Tennessee. Both are now available to purchase online, just in time for what would have been Elvis’ 87th birthday on January 8.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ Birthday in Memphis

In honor of what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday, Priscilla Presley spent the day in at his former home in Memphis, Tennessee. “In Memphis Celebrating Elvis’ Birthday 45 yrs after his passing,” Priscilla tweeted. “Thank you to the huge support of Elvis fans in front of us.” Alongside the tweet, she shared a photo of herself cutting a cake in honor of the King.
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

How Elvis Presley’s Ex Ann Margret Knew the King Was Dead

Actress, singer, and former love of Elvis Presley, Ann Margret, revealed the heartbreaking way she found out the King died. The two met in on the set of 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, where they quickly hit it off. Their affair was one of passion. According to Margret, their connection...
MUSIC
Hawaii Magazine

Remembering Elvis Presley’s “Aloha from Hawaiʻi via Satellite”

Elvis Presley takes the stage at the Honolulu International Center—now known as the Neal S. Blaisdell Center—to make history. Wearing a gem-studded white jumpsuit and a hip-length cape, Presley performed a 22-song set and said aloha, in a way only the king of rock-and-roll can, not just to the hundreds of fans in attendance, but to the world.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

One of Elvis Presley’s Classic Cadillacs Went Up for Auction on His Birthday

In honor of what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday, one of his prized possessions has gone up for auction. Well, it’s prized to us but was something all-too-common for The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He purchased over 200 Cadillacs during his life. He would drive them around for short periods of time or he would give them away as luxurious gifts to his friends or family.
CELEBRITIES
wvli927.com

65 Years Ago: Elvis Presley Records ‘All Shook Up’

It was 65-years-ago today (January 12th, 1957) that Elvis Presley recorded “All Shook Up,” which went on to become his sixth Number One hit, topping the charts for nine weeks. Elvis recorded the song at Radio Recorders in Hollywood, during a three-day session, which included both gospel recordings and songs eventually featured in his second motion picture, Loving You.
MUSIC
People

Actors Who Have Played Elvis Presley in Movies and TV Shows

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic film, which is slated to release later this year. Fans got the first glimpse of Butler in character when the teaser trailer for the film was released in November 2021. "I am just profoundly honored...
TV SHOWS
