Naveen Poonian is the president and CEO of iBASEt, digitally transforming how complex products are built and maintained. Businesses are posting more job openings than ever, but hiring isn’t keeping pace. Right now, it seems that companies of all types are desperate to recruit workers, and it’s not just for jobs paying minimum wages. Drive along just about any suburban traffic corridor and you’ll see “we’re hiring” signs everywhere. Skilled technicians, as well as unskilled candidates for entry-level jobs, are in huge demand. Time claims there are 9.2 million jobs currently open.

