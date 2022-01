Tax season is coming soon, so now's the time to start gathering any important documents you'll need to file your tax return. That includes all your receipts if you paid someone to look after your kids while you worked last year. The stimulus bill passed in 2021 lets you write off a significant amount of expenses related to child or dependent care. For instance, if you hired someone to care for your kid or dependent, whether it's for day care or a babysitter or for care-related transportation, you can claim it on your taxes.

