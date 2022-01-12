ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is There a Blood Shortage? Red Cross Offers Incentives for Donors

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Give blood and you could win a trip to the Super Bowl. Faced with the worst blood shortage in a decade, the American Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to provide an incentive for people to donate blood. Why is there a blood shortage?. Article continues below...

marketrealist.com

dailyjournal.net

Blood donations desperately needed

The nation’s blood supply has reached historically low levels — levels so low it could cause hospitals to delay patient care, donation centers say. The American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, needs blood donations — now. The decline in donations comes at a time of year when donations typically fall due to school breaks, holiday gatherings and winter weather, according to an American Red Cross news release.
FOXBusiness

Red Cross warns of 'historically low' blood supply levels, staffing challenges

The Red Cross is calling on healthy Americans to donate blood as the nation is facing "historically low" supply levels. "Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, some patients requiring transfusion may not receive the blood products they need," a Red Cross spokesperson told FOX Business on Wednesday. "Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelets are needed now to avert the need to potentially postpone lifesaving treatments."
Evening Star

'This is serious': Red Cross reports worst blood shortage in more than a decade

The American Red Cross reports United States hospitals are currently experiencing “the worst blood shortage in over a decade.”. “This is serious,” says the American Red Cross website. “The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed.”
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Red Cross faces national blood crisis; more local shortages possible

For the first time, the American Red Cross has announced a national blood crisis. “It’s being deemed as the worst blood shortage in over a decade,” Angel Montez, Red Cross regional donor services executive said. “I can tell all of you that I’ve been with this organization for 18 years and I haven’t seen it this bad.”
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Blood Bank Raises Alarm About National Shortage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Red Cross is sounding the alarm as it faces a national blood crisis, and Vitalant is too. The local blood bank gives blood to UPMC and AHN. “To provide that blood, we need about 600 people every day to donate blood,” said Kristen Lane, who is the Vitalant communications manager. “In the past 10 years, that number has declined to about 50% and then since the pandemic started, it’s declined even further.” Lane says now they have fewer than 300 donors a day while the Red Cross has had a 10% overall donation decline since March 2020. “The pandemic...
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Red Cross seeking blood donations to address critical shortages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help. According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
WOLF

Red Cross asks for donors during its first 'national blood crisis'

PA - (WOLF) — The covid surge nationwide is triggering what the Red Cross is calling the first "national blood crisis" in history. They have a critically-low blood supply and the organization says it's the worst blood shortage in over a decade. Doctors are being forced to make difficult...
wbrn.com

American Red Cross facing critical blood shortage crisis amid pandemic

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
CBS Philly

Red Cross Says Nation’s Blood Supply Is Dangerously Low

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the nation’s blood supply, saying it’s dangerously low. Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage. Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished. Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood. If you’re interested in donating blood to the Red Cross, click here.
WNCT

American Red Cross encouraging donations during Blood Donor Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and donate the gift of life. North Carolina Regional CEO Barry Porter said the Red Cross likes to keep about three days worth of blood on its shelves. Currently, Porter said the […]
CBS Denver

After Announcement Of National Blood Crisis, Vitalant Encourages Donation In Colorado

(CBS4) – Following the announcement by the American Red Cross that there is a national blood supply crisis, Vitalant is seeking more blood donors in Colorado. They are encouraging Coloradans to contact them and make appointments. Representatives from the blood bank told CBS4 on Tuesday that they have been forced to cancel more than 500 blood drives during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies. Schedule now: https://t.co/Fvu1uvTmjj pic.twitter.com/KChsnOyWU3 — Vitalant (@vitalant) January 10, 2022 They sent out a tweet on Monday saying “It’s serious. There is a national blood and platelet shortage as the blood supply faces a historic, two-year-low, including type O, the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies.” In addition to visiting Vitalant’s website, you can call 877-25-VITAL if you’d like to help others and give blood. RELATED: It’s National Blood Donor Month, And Colorado Doctor Hopes More People Will ‘Give The Gift Of Life’
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

