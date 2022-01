Cake Mix: Scale and mix the cake mix according to the instructions on the bag for a small batch. Use your scale to weight all the ingredients, including the water. Split evenly the batter into 3 bowls equally, roughly 24 oz each. Mix in 2 oz of the Trigal Dorado Pineapple, Grape, and Lemon/Lime into each of the 3 bowls of batter. Mix until gelatin is stirred in thoroughly. Line a cupcake mold with baking cups. Pour each flavored batter in to an 18 inch pipping bag. Then pipe 1/2 an ounce of each flavor, one at the time to make three layers into each baking cup.

