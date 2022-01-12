Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV
Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (“Getchell” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-11 and FCG21-12 targeting the Colorado SW and Juniper gold zones at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada. Key Highlights. Hole FCG21-11 intersected multiple significant...resourceworld.com
Comments / 0