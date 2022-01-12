Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Demonstrate Continuity and Thickness of the Colorado SW Zone and Intersects 8.8 g/t Au over 8.2m at the Juniper Zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2022) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reports the initial sampling results from these claims. The patented ground, covering 113.2 acres, is immediately east of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). It encompasses an extensively altered and mineralized zone which has been traced for over 1.2 kilometres within the Sheep Trail block, forming a portion of the approximately 10km North Oatman trend the Company is exploring at Gold Chain. Widespread, shallow mine workings (pre-1920) can be seen throughout the claim block. Preliminary grab samples of mine dumps have yielded up to 51.9 g/t Au and rock chip samples have returned up to 2.0 metres at 20.4 g/t Au.

METAL MINING ・ 1 DAY AGO